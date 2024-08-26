Too Busy For Your Pet? Let Pet2U Super App Handle Everything!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wondered if your fur baby has a secret life while you’re stuck in meetings or running errands? Well, they just might! Jiggles the cat took matters into his own paws and downloaded the Pet2U app to call a Pet Taxi. TBH, if your pet could talk, they’d probably ask, “Why haven’t you downloaded this yet?!”

The Super App Your Pet Deserves

(Credit: Pet2U via Facebook)

Pet2U is more than an app, it’s a revolution in pet care. It’s an all-in-one super app that takes care of everything your pet needs. From Pet Taxi to Pet Hotel services, Pet2U has got your back (and your pet’s too!). No more juggling between different services or stressing about your pet’s schedule – Pet2U simplifies it all.

Pet Taxi: Because Pets Need Rides Too!

(Credit: TRP)

Gone are the days of trying to coax your pet into the car for a vet visit or grooming appointment. Imagine this: You’ve got a packed schedule with back-to-back meetings, and the thought of dealing with pet hair all over your car seats is just too much.

With Pet2U’s Pet Taxi service, those worries are a thing of the past. You can easily schedule a ride for your furry friend, ensuring they travel safely and comfortably. It’s like having a personal chauffeur for your pet. Whether it’s a routine vet check-up or a special spa day, Pet2U makes pet care convenient and stress-free, so you can focus on your day without the added hassle.

Plus, now you can get RM30 off your first Pet Taxi ride with the voucher code TRP30 – no minimum spend required!

Cosy Stays at Pet Hotels

(Credit: rawpixel/freepik via freepik)

Planning a trip? No worries! Pet2U’s Pet Hotel service offers cosy and safe accommodations for your pet while you’re away. You can travel guilt-free, knowing your pet is enjoying a mini-vacation of their own, complete with all the comforts they’re used to.

Fresh and Fabulous with Pet Grooming

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

A well-groomed pet is a happy pet. Pet2U partners with grooming salons, so you can easily book appointments via the app, so that your furbaby looks and feels their best. Whether it’s a routine grooming session or a special spa day, Pet2U’s professional grooming partners will pamper your pet from head to tail!

More exciting features are coming soon! 👀

Keep an eye out for new features like Pet-Friendly Locations, making it easier than ever to find the best spots for you and your pet to enjoy together.

But why wait? Download Pet2U Now!

(Credit: Pet2U via Facebook)

Pet2U is your pet’s new best friend (don’t worry, you’ll always be #1), offering convenience, safety, and top-notch care.

Ready to make pet ownership easier and more enjoyable? Download the Pet2U Super App today!

Curious to see how Jiggles managed to download Pet2U and call a Pet Taxi?

Check out our video below!

@trpmsia Ever feel like your busy schedule is making your fur kid a bit too independent? Your pet might just try downloading the Pet2U app on their own! Pet2U is the all-in-one super app that lets you schedule pet-friendly professionals to taxi them to their appointments with ease. Plus, you can book cozy Pet Hotels for those times you're away. And believe it or not, Jiggles actually managed to download the app and call a taxi. Don't forget to use the promo code TRP30 for an exclusive discount with no minimum spend. Try it out today and see the difference! @Pet2U ♬ original sound – TRPMsia

Your pet’s life is about to get a whole lot easier and fun with Pet2U! Download Pet2U today, use the discount code TRP30, and give your pet the VIP treatment they deserve!

