“What’s On Your Plate?” Eat Better & Healthier With The New AIA Vitality Food Tracker

Among Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia tops the list for obesity while the lowest goes to Vietnam. To manage the obesity rates, there are talks to implement the sugar tax.

Needless to say, Malaysians need to eat better and mindfully because we live in a food haven.

This can be done easier with AIA Malaysia’s AIA Vitality Food Tracker, a new feature in the AIA Vitality programme.

AIA Vitality was launched in 2016 as a comprehensive health and wellness programme that equips members with the knowledge, tools, and motivation to lead healthier lives.

By integrating principles of behavioural science, AIA Vitality promotes sustainable health habits and rewards members with valuable benefits and discounts for taking proactive steps towards better health.

The programme supports a holistic approach to wellness, including regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and routine health check-ups.

Since its launch in 2016, AIA Vitality has made significant inroads in helping Malaysians to live healthier and make better lifestyle choices. With every innovation and advancement, we have empowered our members to eat better, move more and prioritise their rest. Now with the new AlA Vitality Food Tracker, we are supporting our members to make healthier and more conscious food choices to achieve their wellness goals. Heng Zee Wang, Chief Health Officer of AIA Malaysia

How does the AIA Vitality Food Tracker work?

First, AIA Vitality members need to snap a picture of their meal and upload the images on the app.

The new AI-powered Food Tracker is intuitive and provides personalised feedback and guidance to transform members’ meals into milestones towards a Healthier, Longer, Better Life.

The AI can also identify the food you’re eating. If not, you can type in the description of what you ate.

After uploading the pictures, the app will score your plate into Good (green), Moderate (yellow), or Poor (red) categories with the respective smileys. P.S: It’s ok to have a small number of red, sad smileys but remember to keep it low.

Members who upload at least seven meal photos a week will receive personalised feedback from a nutritionist, helping them to make more informed dietary decisions.

By tracking their meals on the app, members can earn up to five AIA Vitality points daily and up to an annual cap of 1,825 points.

How to eat a balanced and healthy diet without taking out your favourite food?

Unknown to many, it’s possible to eat well without taking out your favourite food. The answer lies in portion control.

For starters, it’s easier to visualise using the Malaysian Healthy Plate introduced by KKM which uses the “Suku Suku Separuh” (Quarter Quarter Half) concept.

The Malaysia Healthy Plate follows the Suku Suku Separuh concept. Image: Positive Parenting

The concept is a single-meal intake guide where you divide the food on your plate as follows:

1/4 plate for grains or grain products such as rice, pasta, brown rice, wholemeal bread (Carbohydrates)

1/4 plate for poultries, fish, meat, and eggs (Proteins)

1/2 plate for fruits and vegetables (Fibres)

As always, remember to drink water (preferably plain water) and hydrate well to help with digestion.

