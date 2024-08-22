August Adventures: Top Weekend Activities In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the run-up to Merdeka Day, there are many interesting Merdeka-themed markets and activities over the weekend. There are also opportunities to meet new people and make new friends. Relax, have fun, and don’t overthink it!

Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024 | 22 Aug-1 Sept | Monumen Alaf Baru, Putrajaya | 9am-10pm | Ticketed event

Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024 is back with amazing flower displays and exhibition. This year, petunias are chosen as the flower theme due to its growth structure, beautiful colours, and aesthetic elements that can liven up the place.

Families and LOTR fans would not want to miss Malaysia’s very own Hobbit hole in the Shire. There’s also a Garden Bazaar selling various landscaping, horticulture, and gardening products. Get your tickets here.

Late Nights with Murty | 23 August | KL Comedy Corner, Sunway | 9pm | RM50/pax

Murty is not only a comedian but also a musical personality so guests get the best of both worlds. He’s bringing Late Nights with Murty for the first time at the all-new KL Comedy Corner with a mix of stand-up, singing, and storytelling. The evening line-up is completed with supporting acts Arul Molii and Moghul Miz. Get your tickets here.

Kampung Merdeka | 23-25 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Kampung Merdeka market is set to feature a variety of performances and exciting activities throughout the weekend. Activities include wayang kulit, traditional games such as batu seremban and carrom, congkak competition, Battle of the Bands, lucky draws and more. There are also jamming sessions and live performances as well.

In The Mood For Potluck | 24 August | The Godown | 6.59pm-11.03pm | Free public event

Guests are invited to bring along food to share while enjoying a movie screening showing one of Wong Kar Wai’s films. Guests are encouraged to bring along their friends and some good jokes too. Remember to register via WhatsApp the number given above.

Journey to the Moon Pop-up Event | 24-25 August | GMBB | 4pm-7pm, 11am-7pm | Free public event

The partnership between a local artist and a local clothing brand, Monkiddo and Moon&Beam, resulted in the “Monster and Beam” collection in celebration of the Mooncake Festival. The collection includes a range of products such as a mooncake gift box, merch tees, wooden lanterns, mooncakes, bandanas, and art prints.

Pasar Seloka Kita Youth Hub | 24-25 August | The Grounds KL | 10am-8pm | Free public event

Come support young entrepreneurs at Pasar Seloka Kita X Youth Hub by Emina over the weekend. The market also promises fun activities such as DIY bracelets, makeovers, and opportunities to explore new products. There are still vendor slots available if you want to dip your toes in the world of entrepreneurship.

Petronas 25th Anniversary Special | 30 Aug-1 Sept | Suria KLCC | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Petronas Twin Towers is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a host of activities from 30 August until 1 September 2024. There’ll be activities such as interactive workshops such as batik painting and tiffin painting, vibrant cultural performances, Anyam Mengkuang, and more. Activities will run all day long. Remember to get your ticket here.

Proudly Malaysian Pop-up Market | 30 Aug-1 Sept | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

After checking out Pasar Seni, you can continue your retail therapy at the Proudly Malaysian pop-up market at REXKL. On 31 August, there’ll be music artist performances, patriotic songs singing sessions, and performances by local bands. Meanwhile, on 1 Sept, there’s an additional open mic session to liven up the event.

Royal Selangor’s Heritage Campaign | Until 16 Sept | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | Free public event

In celebration of Merdeka and Malaysia Day, the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre is hosting a Heritage Campaign until 16 September. The campaign provides an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage through a series of curated activities and exhibitions.

Activities include a pewtersmith workshop and Kid’s Colouring Corner inspired by local folklore. There’ll also be Malaysian desserts, a vibrant Heritage photo wall, and an “I Love Malaysia” Wall for visitors to express their national pride.

