Gear Up & Navigate KL’s Bustling Streets Like A Pro

One of my favourite things to do in Kuala Lumpur is to jalan-jalan cari makan and get lost in the city’s vibrant chaos. But KL can be tough if you’re not prepared. Every KL-ite knows that having the right gear can mean the difference between an awesome day out and a total flop.

(Credit: Deva Darshan via Unsplash)

Take KL’s weather, for example. One moment it’s scorching hot, and the next it’s pouring rain. So, I always keep my sunglasses ready for the sunny spells and an umbrella for those sudden downpours. And the humidity? It’s no joke! Staying cool and hydrated is essential. I always have a water bottle with me, and lately, I’ve been rocking a fan jacket that keeps me cool and comfy all day.

(Credit: Firdaus Latif via MalayMail)

Getting around KL’s traffic jams can be quite an adventure. The MRTs, LRTs, and Monorails are lifesavers. They’re efficient, air-conditioned, and can get you almost anywhere. Plus, it’s a great way to soak in the city’s vibes. I always carry my Touch ‘n Go card for easy commutes and shopping. Syncing it with the TnG e-wallet app on your phone also makes everything super convenient.



(Credit: IQOS Malaysia)

But with all the excitement, KL can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. That’s when I turn to my trusty IQOS Iluma. IQOS is a tobacco heating device that is smoke-free. It works by heating real tobacco, unlike vapes which heat e-liquids to deliver nicotine and do not contain any tobacco. It also removes any form of burning from its processes, unlike cigarettes which require tobacco to be lit by fire. Of course, the best decision any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine use altogether.

IQOS ILUMA is sleek, fits perfectly in my pocket, and gives me a smoke-free experience that totally matches my city-slicker style. Plus, it remembers my preferences, making it super convenient. What I love most about my IQOS Iluma is that it lets me enjoy the city’s sights and sounds without the lingering smell of smoke on my hands and clothes or dealing with any mess. I can savour my moments without disturbing others and just blend into the city’s rhythm effortlessly.

(Credit: IQOS Malaysia)

While it’s not completely risk-free, IQOS ILUMA releases 95% less harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes*. This is probably why over 28.6 million adult smokers like myself have stopped burning tobacco and started heating it with IQOS**. It’s a small but awesome change that makes my KL adventures even better, letting me soak up the vibrant city life.

Important Information: It does not necessarily equal a 95% reduction in risk. IQOS is not risk-free.

*“95% less” represents the average reductions in levels of a range of harmful chemicals (excluding nicotine) compared to the smoke of a reference cigarette. See Important Information on IQOS.com.

**PMI Financials or estimates (excluding Russia and Ukraine), IQOS user panels and PMI Market Research. Status as of December 2020. IQOS users who have completely quit cigarettes and for whom PMI heated tobacco sticks represent at least 70% of their past 7-day heated tobacco consumption.

(Credit: nicholas chew via Unsplash)

One last tip for living the KL life like a pro is always to pick comfortable footwear. Trust me, your feet will thank you! Whether wandering through Bukit Bintang or queuing up for Char Kuey Teow at Jalan Alor, KL’s endless attractions are best enjoyed when you’re not worrying about blisters or sore feet. I’ve found that a good pair of walking shoes or some good ol’ selipar can make all the difference, allowing me to explore the city to my heart’s content.

KL isn’t just a city to me; it’s a playground of culture, energy, and friendly faces. Every corner has a tale, and every street pulses with life.

So, are you ready for your KL adventure?

(Disclaimer: This product is not risk-free and provides nicotine, which is addictive. Only for use by adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products. IQOS ILUMA is designed to be used only with SMARTCORE STICKS. Do not use IQOS ILUMA and SMARTCORE STICKS with previous IQOS generations or lil, as this may cause damage to your device. More information on www.iqos.com.)

