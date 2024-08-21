Bunnahabhain Unveils Exquisite Limited Edition Whiskies For Fèis Ìle 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bunnahabhain (pronounced ‘Bunn-na-ha-venn’), synonymous with exceptional Islay whiskies, has again proven its dedication to whisky-making by releasing two limited edition single malts for the Scottish Fèis Ìle 2024.

The festival, which attracts whisky lovers from around the globe, celebrates Islay’s rich whisky heritage and the vibrant community that keeps the tradition alive.

A Harmonious Marriage of Ruby Port and Bunnahabhain’s Signature Style

The Fèis Ìle 2024: 14-year-old Ruby Port Cask Finish, bottled at a robust ABV or alcohol by volume of 58.7%, is a testament to Bunnahabhain’s innovative spirit.

By finishing the whisky in Ruby Port Hogsheads after initial maturation in Bourbon casks, the distillery has created a unique expression that marries the candied fruit notes of Ruby Port with Bunnahabhain’s signature creamy and malty character.

The result is a bold and flavorful dram with hints of cherries, dark chocolate, and red berries, culminating in a lingering, spicy finish.

A Symphony of Sherry: Unparalleled Depth and Complexity

For those seeking an exceptional whisky experience, the Fèis Ìle 2024: 23-year-old Triple Sherry Wood Finish is a cask strength release showcasing the distillery’s mastery of sherry cask maturation.

Distilled in 1999 and expertly married by Master Blender Julieann Fernandez, this expression unites the finest Amontillado, Manzanilla, and Oloroso sherry casks to create a whisky of unparalleled d a ;h and complexity.

With an ABV of 53.3%, each sip reveals an exquisite sherry accompanied by creamy fudge, vanilla pods, and a hint of tobacco.

Crafting Whiskies that Honour Islay’s Heritage and Push Boundaries

These limited-edition whiskies are a testament to the passion and skill of Fernandez and Bunnahabhain’s veteran Distillery Manager, Andrew Brown.

Their dedication to crafting whiskies that honour Islay’s heritage while pushing the boundaries of innovation is evident in every drop of these remarkable expressions.

Brown, who was recently in Kuala Lumpur to conduct masterclasses on the products, invites whisky lovers to raise a glass and celebrate Islay’s spirit, the distillery’s craftsmanship, and the exceptional whiskies created to mark this special occasion.

Brown (centre) strikes a pose with Single & Available and Luen Heng reps during a Bunnahabhain masterclass at Blue, Equatorial Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



These limited-edition expressions are a true testament to the enduring legacy of Bunnahabhain and the passion that drives the world of Scotch whisky. The whiskies are available in Malaysia, specifically at the Single & Available Whisky Shop in Kuala Lumpur and The Good Stuff in Petaling Jaya, which boasts a large selection of whiskies.

Discover the Exquisite Bunnahabhain Whisky Collection

The others in the lineup is the Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old, celebrated for its rich, sherried character and smooth, balanced taste.

This expression is a staple for those who appreciate a classic, well-rounded whisky experience.

For those seeking a more profound and more complex flavor profile, the Bunnahabhain 18 Year Old is now available. This whisky is matured to perfection, offering layers of complexity that unfold with every sip.

At the pinnacle of the range is the Bunnahabhain 25 Year Old, a premium offering that boasts a sophisticated taste. This expression is ideal for collectors and those looking to savour a truly luxurious whisky.

