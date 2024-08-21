Battling Despicable Boo-Boos: bpositive Collaborates With Illumination Studios On Minion-Themed Plaster Line

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

bpositive, Singapore’s leading healthcare product provider, has a unique new collaboration in the works with Illumination Studios, the animation studio behind heartfelt comedy gems such as Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and Despicable Me. Utilising the studio’s mascots – and fan favourites from the Despicable Me series – this partnership brings the beloved Minions characters to its new range of plasters.

“For us at bpositive, we knew we wanted to introduce a range of wound care products for kids, and we wanted them to be bright and cheery,” says Corey Bryant, Founder of bpositive.

“However, as we were developing this collaboration with Illumination Studios, we also realised there aren’t a lot of unique, fun plaster options that are also intended for adults to use as well. With the Minions range, we hope both kids and adults can enjoy showing off these adorable ‘Boo Boo’ plasters, regardless of age.”

The choice of the Minions characters for this new product line comes as no surprise when one takes into account the company’s focus on making a positive impact. The company’s core ethos prizes values like positivity, teamwork, and unity – all of which are represented by how the Minions work together to overcome adversity in a fun, innocent and adaptable way.

The Boo Boo plasters. Image: bpositive

“From a marketing perspective, they’re one of the most beloved characters in the world with their funny, adorable antics and their problem-solving abilities, which aligns perfectly with our brand. The timing of launching this range also was just right with the premiere of Despicable Me 4 in early July, and admittedly, it doesn’t hurt that they’re particularly consistent with our brand’s primary use of yellow for our products, too,” Corey adds.

This new range of products will also provide even more options for consumers to participate in the company’s Buy1Help1 initiative. With Buy1Help1, a portion of the profit from every product purchased is donated to charitable organisations both locally and globally. So far, the Buy1Help1 initiative has helped raise over RM 60,000 for local organisations, Teach for Malaysia and MIASA Malaysia.

With this in mind, Malaysian families can breathe easy knowing that every purchase of Minion-themed ‘Boo Boo’ plasters is, in fact, the opposite of a despicable decision. For more information on bpositive, the Minions product range, and the Buy1Help1 initiative, visit bpositivehealthcare.com.

About bpositive

bpositive is a Singaporean company that supplies healthcare products. Its ethos of practising collective wellness involves making a positive impact together to help others become healthier, hopeful and happier. Primarily, it aims to always put people before profits, especially through its Buy1Help1 initiative that donates money for every product purchased to a wide variety of charitable organisations.

