Travellers’ Bagging Tricks To Outsmart Low-Cost Airline Fees

Low-cost airlines’ crackdown on carry-on luggage weight has passengers pulling out all the stops to avoid those pesky fines.

With a strict limit of a few kilograms for carry-on luggage, some travellers have turned to social media to share their ingenious hacks for skirting the rules, a trend further prompted by tales of people getting fined for exceeding the weight limits.

One traveller from Hong Kong shared his tale of woe after being fined for exceeding the weight limit on his journey from Surabaya, Indonesia.

His suitcase and backpack tipped the scales at 10 kilograms, leaving him with a lighter wallet and a heavy heart.



Caught in the Act: A traveller from Hong Kong shares his heavy-hearted tale on social media. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Layered and Loaded: Clever Tricks to Outsmart Airline Baggage Fees

But not everyone is willing to cough up the cash.

Ever since low-cost airlines took off, passengers have been coming up with creative ideas to dodge extra fees.

Some travellers who refused to pay extra donned all their clothes at once, layer by layer, to redistribute the weight.

Other savvy passengers revealed the “low-cost airline dressing secret”—a fishing vest with multiple zipper pockets.

They breezed past the weight check by stashing heavy items in the vest and keeping the hand luggage within limits.

To avoid paying £300 Ryanair fees, holidaymakers stuff specially made coat with 30kg of luggage, including clothes, kettle and a portable SOFA https://t.co/DGqIUufkFZ pic.twitter.com/s745ZGjKsY — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 9, 2024

While these tricks might save a few bucks, the airlines’ carry-on baggage policy is ultimately about ensuring flight safety.

That’s why some travellers opt for full-service airlines, which often offer more generous baggage allowances and fewer restrictions.

So, while getting creative is tempting, passengers should weigh their options carefully and consider paying extra baggage fees if necessary.

Busy catching flights? ✈️



Don't forget that 7KG is the maximum combined weight for your hand-carry items. 🧳



See you when you onboard! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1XUTwbdwmc — AirAsia (@airasia) August 11, 2024

