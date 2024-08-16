The Ordinary Breaks Into “Body Care” Featuring The Brand’s Most-Loved Ingredients

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Only 9% of your skin is on your face. What about that other 91%? The Ordinary has you (quite literally) covered. Launching on 9 August, The Ordinary is breaking into a brand new body care category with three products suitable for all skin types and tones.

The new category launch includes Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum, Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion, and Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion, excitingly featuring formulations with some of The Ordinary’s most loved ingredients such as Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide, while also introducing a new ingredient: Inulin.

The Ordinary Lab is constantly listening to feedback on our product offerings. After being asked so many times if a product can “also be used on the body,” it just made sense to formulate body care products that encourage people to treat their body’s skin the same way they treat their face.

Research by Google Trends and Meta has shown an impressive 1,025% increase in searches for body skin care and an 845% growth in overall searches for body care since December 2023. Consumers are looking to fully round out their self-care regimens to include a full-body experience, leading to the ‘skinification’ of the body.

Now with The Ordinary, you can focus on your body skin, the way you want to. Let’s delve into the three new formulations giving the body its face time:

A Body Serum for Blemish-Prone Skin

Looking to expand our Salicylic Acid ingredient offering after the success of Salicylic Acid 2% Solution and Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution, our lab wanted to extend this ingredient into the body care category.

Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum is a lightweight exfoliating serum designed to improve skin clarity, by targeting pore congestion and smoothing skin texture. The formula offers surface-level exfoliation through the inclusion of 0.5% salicylic acid, which helps to encourage the natural shedding of dead skin. The lipophilic nature of salicylic acid means it can penetrate and exfoliate within pores to remove debris that can lead to blemishes. This formulation has been tested specifically for use on the body.

The Ordinary Body Care range. Image: The Ordinary

Target the Look of Dark Spots, All Over

Consumers have been consistently asking for an option of a lower percentage of Niacinamide, and our lab listened—with the added bonus of it being formulated for use on the body as well. A 10% concentration of Niacinamide works well for many different skin types, but we understand this concentration may not be everyone’s preference. A 5% concentration offers effective results to the skin and is gentle for those with sensitive skin.

Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion is a lightweight multi-functional formula designed to help even the appearance of skin tone, contributing towards more radiant skin whilst smoothing texture across the face and body. With continued use, it targets the appearance of dark spots for brighter, more even-looking skin.

The emulsion-textured formula contains a 5% concentration of niacinamide, which also helps to hydrate and support the skin barrier for smoother-feeling skin. When targeting uneven skin tone and discolouration, different skin tones may have different needs—especially deeper skin tones.

We, therefore, designed and developed our efficacy testing for Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion to include a diverse panel of participants to ensure suitability for all skin tones. The formula is suitable for sensitive skin, including usage on the hands, neck, chest, arms and legs.

Barrier Support, For Body

The Ordinary’s dedication to commoditizing skincare ingredients continues with the addition of a new body moisturizer supported by Inulin, a prebiotic ingredient that has been shown to support the skin’s natural microbiome by helping promote barrier hydration. An impaired skin barrier can lead to dry, flaky, and dehydrated skin, which is why supporting the skin barrier is a fundamental step in a good skincare regimen.

The Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion is a lightweight body moisturizer formulated to provide immediate and lasting hydration, for softer-feeling, smoother-looking skin.

Made up of skin-identical Natural Moisturizing Factors, the lotion-textured formula immediately boosts skin hydration and radiance and strengthens the skin barrier after one application. The formula also reduces the look of dry-flaky skin by 70%, leaving skin hydrated over the long term, even after washing.

These new products stay true to what we’ve always done: offering accessible science-proven formulations. We believe that quality is about transparency, honesty, and integrity. Everyone deserves access to quality.

The Ordinary’s Body Care will be available on 21 August in Sephora.

Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum

RM95.00



Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion

RM90.00



Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion

RM95.00

