If Golfing With A Club Is Not Your Thing, Try Using Your Foot Instead – Get To Know Footgolf

You’ve heard of football, you’ve definitely heard of golf. But did you know there’s now a sport called “footgolf”?

While it may not come up as much in everyday conversations, footgolf reared its head on Twitter recently by way of an argument about the ethics of sports reporting.

Hanif Miswan lamented that it was scary reading netizens commenting on how to report a defeat in sports.

“Romanticising failure or celebrating mediocrity?” Hanif asked.

Takut baca komen komen netizen pasal cara nak melaporkan kekalahan ni.



meromantiskan kegagalan dan meraikan kebiasaan ? — HanifMiswan17 🇲🇾 💛 (@HanifMiswan17) August 11, 2024

In a now-deleted reply, someone pointed out that Hanif should perhaps become a sportsman first to which he replied: “Ehem…world cup..ehem.”

So who is Hanif Miswan? He is a Malaysian footgolf athlete who has competed in the Federation for International Footgolf (FIFG) World Cup.

But what is footgolf?

As the name suggests, it is a hybrid sport that combines the precision of golf with the athleticism of soccer.

The game started in Europe but considering it has its own World Cup tournament now, clearly the game has attracted a massive global following.

The sport is also growing in Malaysia with more courses and competitions available.

Origins of Footgolf

Footgolf, as we know it today, was officially created in the Netherlands in 2008 by Bas Korsten and Michael Jansen of the commercial creativity agency Nothing.

The inspiration for the sport came from a post-training game played by Korsten’s brother, Willem Korsten, a professional soccer player who was with Tottenham Hotspur from 1999 to 2001.

After training sessions, Spurs players would compete to kick the balls from the training pitch back to the changing rooms in as few kicks as possible—a simple yet engaging activity that laid the groundwork for what would become footgolf.

Korsten and Jansen took this informal game and transformed it into a structured sport by incorporating elements of golf, such as etiquette, attire, and general rules.

In 2009, they launched Footgolf officially by organizing the first-ever tournament, the Nederlandse Kampioenschap FootGolf, held at the prestigious Golfbaan Het Rijk van Nijmegen on September 6, 2009.

Since its official launch, footgolf has spread rapidly across Europe and beyond. By 2012, the sport had reached the United States, marking the beginning of its global adoption.

The unique combination of football’s accessibility and golf’s precision has made footgolf a popular choice for players of all ages and skill levels

Rules of Footgolf

Footgolf is played on a golf course, but instead of using golf clubs and balls, players use their feet to kick a standard football into a larger hole. The objective is similar to golf: to complete each hole in the fewest number of strokes (kicks).

Here are the basic rules of footgolf:

Course Layout : Footgolf is typically played on an 18-hole course, though 9-hole courses are also common. The course is similar to a golf course but shorter in length.

: Footgolf is typically played on an 18-hole course, though 9-hole courses are also common. The course is similar to a golf course but shorter in length. Kick-off : Each hole begins with a kick-off from a designated tee area. Players must kick the ball from behind the tee markers.

: Each hole begins with a kick-off from a designated tee area. Players must kick the ball from behind the tee markers. Par and Scoring : Like in golf, each hole has a “par,” the expected number of kicks it should take to get the ball into the hole. Players aim to complete each hole in as few kicks as possible.

: Like in golf, each hole has a “par,” the expected number of kicks it should take to get the ball into the hole. Players aim to complete each hole in as few kicks as possible. Hazards : The courses may include obstacles such as sand bunkers, water hazards, and trees, making the game more challenging.

: The courses may include obstacles such as sand bunkers, water hazards, and trees, making the game more challenging. Etiquette: Players are expected to follow basic golf etiquette, such as not distracting other players and taking care of the course by avoiding unnecessary damage to the turf.

Footgolf Competitions

Footgolf has quickly evolved into a competitive sport with a growing number of tournaments held worldwide. The most prestigious event is the Footgolf World Cup, which was first held in Hungary in 2012.

This tournament attracts players from around the globe, competing for the title of world champion.

In addition to the World Cup, there are numerous national and regional tournaments, including the European Footgolf Tour and various open championships.

These competitions are typically organized by national footgolf associations and follow the rules and standards set by the FIFG.

Popularity of Footgolf in Malaysia

Footgolf is steadily gaining popularity in Malaysia, with more golf courses opening their doors to this unique sport.

The Malaysian Footgolf Association (MFGA) was established to promote and regulate the sport in the country. The association has been instrumental in organizing local tournaments and spreading awareness about the game.

The accessibility of footgolf is one of the key factors contributing to its popularity in Malaysia. Football is already a beloved sport in the country, and footgolf offers a new and exciting way for football enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite game in a different setting.

The sport is also appealing to golfers looking for a fun and less formal alternative to traditional golf. With the growing number of players and tournaments, footgolf in Malaysia is poised for further growth in the coming years.

