Xiaomi Introduces Latest TV Series And Other Products For Smarter Living

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leading Chinese technology company Xiaomi announced the latest additions to its smart AIoT product line-up for the Malaysian market during the Xiaomi Smart Living Showcase at Sunway Pyramid today (15 August).

The event’s main focus was the introduction of the Xiaomi TV A and A Pro 2025 Series, which feature a higher screen-to-body ratio than regular TVs and a stylish unibody metal frame design with thin bezels.

Xiaomi also introduced two new products, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27i.

Xiaomi TV A Pro Series: Experience Vivid 4K QLED Display with Quantum Dot Technology

The latest Xiaomi TV A Pro Series comes with a bright 4K QLED display with accurate colours, while the TV A Series features a 4K HDR display with motion smoothing technology.

The TV A Pro Series is available in two screen sizes, 43 inches and 55 inches.

On the other hand, the TV A Series is only available in a 55-inch model.

Equipped with advanced quantum dot display technology, the Xiaomi TV A Pro Series offers stunning picture quality with a wide colour gamut of up to 1 billion colours.

The ultra HD 4K display with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 reveals images in exquisite detail.

This series ensures that true colours are displayed on the screen.

Discover Superior Visual and Audio Performance

Its wide colour gamut (WCG), combined with accurate colour calibration from the DCI-P3 colour gamut standard, ensures that true colours are displayed on the screen.

Additionally, Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology smooths high-speed motion images, offering a perfect viewing experience.

The Xiaomi TV A Pro Series also delivers enhanced audio performance, bringing viewers closer to the action.

It combines Dolby Audio dual-encoding technology and DTS: X to produce clear sound effects for a more immersive audio experience.

Here are the prices for the Xiaomi TV A and A Pro Series:

Originally priced at RM1,999, it is now available for RM1,699.

Pix: BuzzKini/Hairy Ezreen

Xiaomi Smart Band 9: Stylish Design with Enhanced Health Features and Long-lasting Battery Life

Xiaomi also introduced its latest smart band, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, which has an attractive design and various health features and can last up to 21 days.

Powered by a robust 233mAh battery, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 provides continuous use for up to 21 days, making it an ideal companion for an active lifestyle.

It comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display that offers a 50% increase in peak brightness, reaching up to 1,200 nits. Viewing under bright sunlight will not be an issue.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 also supports more than 150 sports modes, including running, cycling, and many more.

Originally priced at RM199, it is now available for RM159.

Pix: BuzzKini/Hairy Ezreen

Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27i: Elevate Your Gaming with Exceptional Display and Performance

For gamers, the technology company also introduced the Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27i, which comes with nine attractive selling points, including 1152-zone Mini LED for more brilliant picture quality.

It also features an HDR1000 display for clear and bright images and a high refresh rate of 180Hz for a smooth gaming experience.

The latest Xiaomi gaming monitor has various exciting technologies that are suitable for everyone, especially e-sports enthusiasts.

Originally priced at RM1,899, it is now available for RM1,599.

Pix: BuzzKini/Hairy Ezreen

Shop the Latest Xiaomi Products and Win Exciting Prizes at the Xiaomi Smart Living Showcase 2024

The Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 Series, Xiaomi Smart Band 9, and Xiaomi Mini LED Gaming Monitor G Pro 27i are now available and can be purchased at any authorized Xiaomi store in Malaysia, or online at mi.com and Xiaomi’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Customers can win prizes worth up to RM4,599 when they purchase selected new products during the Xiaomi Smart Living Showcase 2024.

Additionally, buyers who purchase any Xiaomi product over RM 500 in a single receipt OR the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 will be eligible to receive a Mystery Gift, while stocks last.

Follow Xiaomi Malaysia on Facebook for more information about products and promotions.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.