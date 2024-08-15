Discover & Do: Fun Exhibitions & Workshops Happening This August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are interesting exhibitions and workshops where you can learn from experts, gain inspiration from them, and make art. You can meet a popular artist and author too! Of course, there are shopping opportunities, especially if you’re going on a camping trip soon.

Twilight | Until Feb 2025 | REXKL | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

RXPKL is back with its third season “Twilight” featuring three stunning shows “Hanya Batik,” “Geometry of Emotions,” and “Escape.” The immersive artworks produced by talented local and international artists aim to challenge, inspire, and transform. To get tickets, head over to RXP’s website here.

Tentang Bunga Market | 16-18 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Tentang Bunga market features everything floral from workshops to retail therapy. There will also be activities such as a flower bouquet workshop, a photo booth area, and a session to dress up fairy paper dolls.

Cocoon | 16-18 August | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free exhibit & talk

Cocoon is an exhibition which touches upon the issue of abandoned babies in the country. Special guests and experts will be providing in-depth insights into the plight of abandoned babies in society in a talk as well.

Author Event: Zen Cho | 17 August | Lit Books PJ | 8pm | RM10

Lit Books welcomes author Zen Cho to launch her new book The Friend Zone Experiment. The contemporary romance story is set in London and is inspired by the romance, humour, and drama in K-dramas. Together with Min Hun, the evening promises to be a riotously fun-filled one. There’ll be an audience Q&A and book signing session as well. Tickets are RM10 and participants will receive a RM10 voucher to use on the same day. Get your tickets here.

Daruma Fluid Art Workshop with Michael Chuah | 18 August | GMBB | 11am-2pm | RM350/pax

Artist Michael Chuah is holding an exclusive private workshop where participants can try their hand at fluid art. Participants can personalize their Daruma figures using different colours and patterns. Fluid art expert Beth will also share her knowledge such as techniques, tips, and her creative processes. To book your space, fill out the form here.

The ‘Strangeness’ of Canine Body Language | 18 August | HARTA Space | 2pm | Free admission

The ‘Strangeness’ of Canine Body Language Unlocked is a talk by Rubini Maruthian, a certified dog trainer from PuppySchool.my. With 15 years of experience, Rubini will take participants through canine behaviour and how their bodies talk to us in “strange ways.” She hopes to shed some light on the dogs’ perspectives that humans may interpret as “strange.” Admission is free but registration is required and you can do so here.

Joy Camp Market | Until 18 August | IPC Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Are you planning for a camping trip soon? You can equip yourself with all camping-related essentials at Joy Camp in IPC. Some brands featured include Thule, Black Dog, Fugu House, Shine Trip, and Mobi Garden.

Merdeka Bazaar | 19 August-1 Sept | Publika | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lokal Wave’s Merdeka Bazaar at Publika Shopping Gallery is back with clothes, accessories, food and beverages, and arts and crafts by local vendors. There’ll be workshops and live performances to liven up the atmosphere as well.

