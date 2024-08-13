Nostalgia Fever – Why We’re Obsessed With All Things Retro

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Regardless of our generation, a lil’ bit of nostalgia always gives us that warm, fuzzy feeling inside. Whether it’s classic movies or retro fashion, there’s just something magical about revisiting those simpler, good old times. It lifts our spirits, connects us with others, and helps us destress and unwind. So it’s no wonder that those old-school vibes are always in style!

And get this: remember that warm, fuzzy feeling we talked about? Well, it turns out that listening to nostalgic music can actually make you feel physically warmer. Plus, bringing up nostalgic memories can help ease mild pains. So, nostalgia isn’t just a mental thing; it’s a physical experience, too!

The coolest creative minds on the planet know exactly how to tap into our nostalgia and blend retro charm with modern magic. Just look at CASIO. This iconic brand has nailed the mix of timeless style and cutting-edge tech.

Their secret? Five key principles that define the brand: digital tech, energy efficiency, compact design, durability, and ease of use. These guiding principles have been with them since their first 14-A calculator in 1957 and the much-loved CASIO MINI in 1972. By sticking to these fundamentals, CASIO keeps innovating while maintaining that nostalgic charm that makes their products legendary.

Now, CASIO is celebrating 50 years of watchmaking with the Sky and Sea collection! This special lineup features five iconic models, all reimagined. Think classic designs with a modern twist, wrapped up in blue and gold accents that capture the essence of the sky and sea. It’s all about change and universality, just like our best nostalgic memories.

And here’s the cherry on top: Each watch in this collection pays homage to CASIO’s very first watch, the Casiotron QW02. This was the first digital watch that could automatically track the date and day of the week. How cool is that!?

Let’s meet the stars of the show:

Casiotron TRN-50SS: A modern take on the original Casiotron QW02. It’s got a classic design with new features like mobile connectivity, radio wave reception and solar charging. It’s specially designed and features a gold clasp with a vintage triangle pattern.

G-SHOCK GMW-B5000SS: This watch keeps the tough, iconic look of the first G-SHOCK, but in metal. It has blue and gold accents and a dial pattern that nods to the original Casiotron QW02.

EDIFICE ECB-2000SS: Inspired by the O.G ECB-2000, this sleek timepiece has a cool blue band made of high-quality Italian material. It’s designed for speed, style and intelligence.

PRO TREK PRW-61SS: Perfect for outdoor lovers, this watch uses recycled and eco-friendly materials. It’s a green take on the original PRW-61.

BABY-G BGA-S290SS: This stylish, durable watch features a striking dark blue dial and white band, with gold accents. It’s tough, solar-powered, made with bio-based resin and also pays homage to the Casiotron QW02.

Casio’s Sky and Sea collection represents more than just a timepiece. It’s a fusion of adventure, durability and state-of-the-art technology that resonates with our nostalgic soul. So, whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the CASIO family, these watches are your ticket to a fun and nostalgic journey. And guess what? The Sky and Sea collection is here and ready for you at G-SHOCK stores nationwide!

Find them at:

G-SHOCK Aman Central Kedah

G-SHOCK Ipoh Parade

G-SHOCK Dataran Pahlawan Melaka

G-SHOCK Southkey Mid Valley JB

G-SHOCK The Spring Mall Kuching

G-SHOCK IOI City Mall Putrajaya

G-SHOCK Lalaport BBCC

G-SHOCK Pavilion Bukit Jalil

G-SHOCK Nu Sentral Mall

G-SHOCK Sunway Velocity

Got your heart set on the PRO TREK? It’s available exclusively at G-SHOCK Sunway Velocity. Explore the full range of CASIO’s Sky and Sea collection here.