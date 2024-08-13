Get To Know This Malaysian Cricketer Now Batting For Canada’s Surrey Jaguars!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is a nation with an undeniable passion for sports. Icons like Mokhtar Dahari, Datuk Punch Gunalan, Datuk Misbun Sidek and Datuk Lee Chong Wei, to name a few, have long captured the nation’s heart.

Yet, beyond the bright lights of these mainstream names, other athletes have quietly been making their mark on the international stage.

One such rising star is Virandeep Singh, a 25-year-old cricketer from Kuala Lumpur, who is currently playing for the Surrey Jaguars in Canada, carrying the Malaysian spirit high in the world of cricket.

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep’s love affair with cricket began when he was just a boy of six, a time when most children were still discovering the joys of playground games.

His early exposure to the sport came through a serendipitous encounter with Munusamy, a coach who was training the school team at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar.

“My mom would bring my brother and me to the training sessions, and the coach just said ‘why don’t both of you join?’ My brother was already in school and on the team, so I just joined in to play and have fun,” Virandeep shared during an interview with TRP.

Remarkably, Virandeep began training with the school team even before he officially started his primary education.

“I was already on the field with the team at the age of six, long before I even set foot in the classroom,” he said.

Cricket wasn’t just a passing phase; it was a family affair.

Virandeep’s father, a former cricketer himself, was instrumental in nurturing his sons’ interest in the game, encouraging them to explore the sport when the opportunity arose in their school.

By 10, Virandeep had taken his cricket journey a step further by joining the Royal Selangor Club (RSC). It was there that he was introduced to the rigours of playing with a hard ball on proper turf wickets.

This transition was significant, as it exposed him to a higher level of competition and allowed him to participate in numerous matches, sharpening his skills and deepening his passion for the game.

At just 15, Virandeep faced a pivotal moment that would shape his future. Enrolling at Victoria Institution (VI), he became part of the esteemed Cricket Melayu project.

However, his time with the team was short-lived due to a clash between the Malaysian-Malays Cricket Association and the Malaysian Cricket Association.

This conflict forced Virandeep into a tough decision: remain with the project or seize the opportunity to play in the Under-15 Sport Excel tournament, a crucial stepping stone to representing Malaysia on the international stage.

With his parents’ support, Virandeep chose the latter, a decision that led to his departure from the Cricket Melayu project.

Despite this setback, he fondly remembers the understanding shown by the Malaysian-Malays Cricket Association, who allowed him to continue his education at VI even after leaving the project.

During his time at VI, particularly in Form 3, cricket dominated his life. His commitment to the sport saw him missing many school days, as he was constantly competing in tournaments and matches.

Recognizing the challenges of balancing academics with his cricketing ambitions, Virandeep and his family decided to opt for homeschooling.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, who had also skipped the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, they pursued the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) curriculum, focusing on the five subjects required for university admission.

This unconventional approach to education allowed Virandeep the flexibility to excel in both his studies and his sport.

He tackled his IGCSE exams in both the May and November intakes, completing subjects as his cricket schedule allowed, showcasing a remarkable balance of discipline and passion.

Upon completing his IGCSE, Virandeep’s cricket journey led him to Asia Pacific University (APU), where he secured a scholarship through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Malaysian Cricket Association and APU.

He pursued his foundation studies and later completed a degree in International Business, graduating in August 2022.

The Under-15 Sport XL Tournament

At just 13, the young cricketer participated in the Under-15 Sport XL tournament, competing against players two years his senior. Despite the age gap, he showed exceptional talent, a glimpse of the prodigious skill that would soon earn him national recognition.

This tournament was a stepping stone, not just in terms of experience but also in setting the stage for what was to come.

Selection for Malaysia’s Under-16 Team

Shortly after his impressive performance in the Under-15 tournament, he received a call that would change his life.

At the age of 13, he was selected to represent Malaysia in the ACC Under-16 Elite Cup, a prestigious tournament that gathered the best young cricketers from across Asia. The honour of donning the national colours at such a young age was a testament to his undeniable talent and potential.

ACC Under-16 Elite Cup: A Historic Victory

The ACC Under-16 Elite Cup finals pitted Malaysia against Nepal, a team that has since become one of the top associate nations in cricket.

On that day, the young Malaysian cricketer rose to the occasion. He played a pivotal role in Malaysia’s victory, scoring an unbeaten 54 runs.

This innings not only secured a historic win for Malaysia—marking the first time the nation had ever won an ACC trophy—but also brought the young cricketer into the limelight.

His name began to resonate not just within Malaysia but also in the broader cricketing community in Nepal and beyond.

Realizing the Magnitude of Success

At the time, social media was still in its nascent stages, and the young cricketer didn’t fully grasp the significance of his achievement.

It was only as he grew older and more experienced that he began to understand the magnitude of what he had accomplished.

The victory over Nepal and the subsequent recognition helped him realize that cricket was more than just a game; it was his calling.

The Turning Point: A Career in Cricket

By 14, Virandeep had made a crucial decision—cricket was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

The early successes, coupled with his growing love for the game, motivated him to pursue the sport with unwavering dedication. This decision was further solidified after he participated in the 2017 SEA Games.

Impact of the 2017 SEA Games

The 2017 SEA Games marked a turning point not just in his career, but for Malaysian cricket as a whole.

For the first time, cricket was included in the SEA Games, and Malaysia clinched the gold medal. This victory brought unprecedented attention to the sport in a country where cricket had always been overshadowed by more popular sports like badminton and football.

The success at the SEA Games made cricket a household name in Malaysia, even among those who previously had little knowledge of the sport.

Growing Popularity of Cricket in Malaysia

Following the SEA Games, cricket’s popularity in Malaysia began to grow. More schools started offering cricket programs, and more young players picked up the sport. Virandeep noticed a significant shift, with more kids and their parents showing interest in cricket.

The senior players, who had been part of the Malaysian cricket scene for years, also observed this change.

Today, cricket has a much larger following in Malaysia, and the cricketer is proud to be part of this growing community.

Challenges and Support: The Cost of Pursuing Cricket

While cricket’s popularity is on the rise, it remains a costly sport to pursue. Unlike badminton or football, which require relatively inexpensive equipment, cricket demands a significant financial investment in gear like bats, pads, and helmets.

The cricketer acknowledges that without the support of sponsors, it would be difficult to sustain a cricket career.

Despite these challenges, he remains committed to the sport, driven by his passion and the support of his family.

Role of Family: Unwavering Support

Throughout his journey, the cricketer’s family has been his biggest supporter.

His parents, particularly his mother, have been a constant presence at his games, cheering him on regardless of the outcome.

They have always prioritized his well-being over his performance, ensuring that he remains grounded and focused on what truly matters.

Their encouragement, coupled with their insistence on the importance of education, has helped him navigate the challenges of pursuing a professional sports career.

Malaysia’s Cricketing Facilities: A Beacon in Southeast Asia

In terms of facilities, Malaysia stands tall among associate nations. The country boasts some of the finest cricket grounds in Southeast Asia, a region where cricket is still finding its footing compared to the more established cricketing nations.

Malaysia’s cricketing infrastructure is arguably one of the best among associate members, barring perhaps the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where cricket has long been established due to the influence of neighbouring cricket giants like India and Pakistan.

However, despite the top-notch facilities, the challenge in Malaysia lies in cultivating a deeper interest in the sport.

This cultural difference is stark when compared to countries like India or Pakistan, where cricket is more than just a sport—it’s a way of life.

In these countries, children grow up with cricket as a part of their daily lives, while in Malaysia, cricket remains on the fringes, often overshadowed by more popular sports like football and badminton.

Challenge of Building a Cricketing Nation

One of the major hurdles for cricket in Malaysia is the multitude of life choices available to young people. In a country where economic opportunities abound in various sectors, it’s difficult to attract and retain talent in cricket.

The reality is that many youngsters see little incentive to pursue a sport that requires them to spend hours under the hot sun when they could be working in more comfortable environments for comparable pay.

This economic practicality often leads to a significant drop-off in participation after the school level.

For those who do stay with the sport, like the cricketer in focus, it’s not about the money but the passion for the game.

Despite the challenges, he and his teammates are driven by a deep love for cricket. The financial compensation for contracted players in Malaysia—ranging from RM1,000 to RM5,000 per month—is modest, especially when compared to the earnings of professional cricketers in more established cricketing nations.

Yet, for this cricketer, the joy of playing the game and representing his country outweighs the financial considerations.

The Mental Game: Learning from the Best

In 2023, this Malaysian cricketer got an opportunity that many associate players dream of—a chance to play in a franchise league abroad.

He was drafted to play in Canada, a move that allowed him to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Marcus Stoinis and Sunil Narine.

The experience was transformative, not just in terms of skill development, but more importantly, in understanding the mental aspect of the game.

Cricket, like many sports, is as much a mental battle as it is a physical one. The fear of failure is a constant companion for athletes, and learning to manage this fear is crucial for success.

Through conversations with seasoned professionals, he learned that even the best players struggle with self-doubt and fear of failure.

However, what sets them apart is their ability to overcome these mental hurdles through experience, discipline, and a deep understanding of the game.

The Reality of Associate Cricket

Playing cricket as an associate nation is a double-edged sword. On one hand, the opportunities to compete on the world stage are limited, which can hinder the development of players who need to face tougher competition to improve.

On the other hand, the lack of international exposure means that players from these nations often go unnoticed by the broader cricketing community, limiting their chances of participating in lucrative franchise leagues around the world.

Despite these challenges, Malaysia’s cricket team continues to punch above its weight. Ranked 24th globally, they are the highest-ranked cricketing nation in Southeast Asia, a position achieved with minimal external support.

Unlike other associate nations that benefit from proximity to cricketing powerhouses—like Nepal with India or Papua New Guinea with Australia—Malaysia has had to rely on its resources and determination to climb the ranks.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Malaysian Cricket

As the cricketer looks to the future, his goals are clear. At 25, he aims to make cricket his full-fledged career by participating in as many franchise leagues as possible.

This, he believes, will not only provide financial security but also help him develop his skills further by playing against top-tier competition.

His ultimate aim is to ensure that when he eventually retires, he will have no regrets and will have built a career that provides stability beyond his playing days.

The journey of this Malaysian cricketer is a microcosm of the larger story of associate cricket—a tale of passion, struggle, and the relentless pursuit of dreams in the face of overwhelming odds.

While cricket in Malaysia may still be in its infancy compared to the giants of the game, with players like him leading the charge, the future of Malaysian cricket looks promising.

