Connor’s Stout Porter’s Epic Giveaway: 200 Insta360 X4 Cameras Up For Grabs In “Makers Of Good Times” Campaign

Attention all party animals and stout aficionados! Connor’s Stout Porter is about to take your night out to a whole new level with their “Connor’s x YOU: Makers of Good Times” campaign.

This isn’t just about sipping on a delicious black brew; it’s about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Picture this: you and your crew, sipping on a perfectly poured pint of Connor’s, immersed in the heart-pounding energy of a legendary boiler room.

With 16 local pubs and bars across Malaysia transformed into pulsating dance havens, you’ll be treated to exhilarating beats and unrivalled energy, all curated by the country’s most talented DJs.

Spinning the Night Away: A DJ takes the stage at the launch of Connor’s Stout Porter’s epic campaign, setting the tone for a series of unforgettable underground parties and a chance to win one of 200 Insta360 X4 cameras. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Snap, Sip, and Win: Connor’s Stout Porter’s Mind-Blowing Giveaway of 200 Insta360 X4 Cameras

But here’s the real kicker—Connor’s is giving away 200 Insta360 X4 bundle sets worth a staggering RM600,000!

That’s right, you could be one of the lucky ones to take home this incredible camera, perfect for capturing every epic moment of your night out from multiple angles.

So, how do you get your hands on one of these bad boys?

It’s simple.

Paint It Black: A lady clad in black indulges in a perfect pint of Connor’s stout. With an air of nonchalance and a hint of rebellion, she savours the rich, creamy texture and deep, roasted flavours of this classic Irish brew. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Pints to Online Orders, Connor’s Has You Covered

From now until 31 August, purchase a half pint or can of Connor’s Stout Porter for one entry, or go big with a full pint for double the chances.

With over 900 participating outlets nationwide, you’ve got plenty of opportunities to win.

If you’re more of an online shopper, you can also join the contest by purchasing Connor’s from participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, or e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Panda Mart, and Grab.

A single can equals one entry, but if you’re feeling lucky, grab a four-can pack to secure five entries, dramatically improving your chances of taking home one of the coveted Insta360 X4 cameras!

Connor’s Takes the Underground Scene by Storm

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Connor’s is challenging you to master the art of the Perfect Pour and the infectious Shake Ritual at these underground takeovers.

Show off your skills, and you could walk away with some sweet Connor’s merchandise.

As if that wasn’t enough, Connor’s is teaming up with Midnight Live to bring the underground party scene to life across three regions.

The event will start in Johor at YOLO Livehouse on 3 August, followed by Fort Cornwallis in Penang on 17 August, and culminate in a massive three-stage event at REXKL on 24 August.

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, expressed her enthusiasm for the company’s latest campaign, which aims to make every social gathering, regardless of size, a memorable experience. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

Ready, Set, Party

With three stages and some of the hottest acts around, this is one party you won’t want to miss.

So, what are you waiting for?

Grab your friends, grab a pint of Connor’s Stout Porter, and get ready to make some unforgettable memories.

With 200 Insta360 X4 cameras up for grabs and a party scene that’s about to be set on fire, this is your chance to be a part of something truly epic.

Cheers to the Night: A group of friends raises their glasses of Connor’s Stout Porter to celebrate the launch of an epic campaign that promises to turn every gathering into an unforgettable experience. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

