RXPKL’s Twilight: A Captivating Art Experience With Batik And Geometry

REXPERIENCE (RXP.KL), Malaysia’s largest immersive art space, is set to unveil its third season, “Twilight,” on 15 August 2024.

This season artfully interlaces the threads of tradition and modernity, emotion and technology, past and future, showcasing innovative artistry from both local and global artists.

With ‘Twilight,’ we aim to nurture a creative pipeline in Malaysia while deepening the community’s exposure to immersive art. This season gathers Malaysian and international artists to create a unique, collaborative environment that honours the storied past of REX Cinema in Kuala Lumpur. Sebastien Jurkowski, CEO and Creative Director of RXP.KL

“Twilight” has no sparkly vampires and features two immersive segments:

1. Hanya Batik

In Hanya Batik, artists Arif Rafhan, Fahmi Hosnan, Ian Kit, and Cuurley traverse the corridors of Malaysian history through the lens of traditional batik art and contemporary digital storytelling. Hanya Batik colourfully interweaves everyday life, historic milestones, and Malaysia’s cultural celebrations, seamlessly connecting the country’s pastoral past with its dynamic present.

2. Geometry of Emotion

Artists Fabien Bouchard (Parse/Error) and Mathieu Pernaud take viewers on a sensory exploration using real-time projections and spatialised sound to delve into emotional landscapes shaped by digital data, prompting reflection on our relationship with technology. The evolving colours represent changing emotional states, prompting a deeper contemplation of how digital data flows impact our emotional experiences.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

There’s also an additional segment titled Escape, an immersive audiovisual piece by Colas Fiszman (Tyrell Studio) and Laurent Delforge (NONE Studio) in collaboration with RXP. It explores our relationship with technology and self-image in modern society through innovative dance, electronic music, and generative video.

Utilizing advanced tools like TouchDesigner and Unreal Engine, the performance synchronises dancers’ movements with dynamic projections for a multisensory experience, offering a multidisciplinary exploration of contemporary societal themes and self-identity.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Wave-like projections on the ground. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

While waiting for the show to start, the audience can play around with the colourful wave-like projections on the ground. The colourful waves flow with you when you move around the large hall, providing another good photo opportunity.

“Twilight” is recommended for children aged 7 and above. To get tickets, head over to www.rxpkl.com.

The ticket prices for the “Twilight” show and Live Performance are separate.

