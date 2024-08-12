A Deeper Understanding On Gaslighting With 5 Types To Look Out For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wondered what the term gaslighting means?

Though it might sound like trendy Gen Z slang, gaslighting is common and has been recognised for a long time as a harmful form of manipulation that everyone should be aware of.

Often used in a negative context, gaslighting involves tactics that can deeply affect a person’s mental and emotional well-being.

According to Newport Institute, experts have generally divided gaslighting behavior into five different types, each with distinct actions and words used to manipulate and control.

Here’s a look at the five types of gaslighting, along with examples to help you identify them.

1. Outright Lying

Outright lying is when the gaslighter blatantly denies reality, even when there’s evidence to the contrary.

This type of gaslighting is designed to make the victim doubt their perception and memories, causing confusion and self-doubt.

(Picture template credits: @theasxnake/Pinterest)

This tactic is used to make you doubt what you clearly know, causing confusion and self-doubt.

By flatly denying the truth, the gaslighter attempts to rewrite reality, making you question your own perception.

2. Coercion

Coercive gaslighting involves using threats, punishment, or force to manipulate the victim into complying with the abuser’s demands.

This type of gaslighting creates a power imbalance, where the victim is constantly trying to avoid negative consequences.

(Picture template credits: @theasxnake/Pinterest)

Coercive gaslighting uses threats or punishments to control your behavior.

This creates a power dynamic where you feel compelled to comply to avoid negative consequences, making you feel trapped and dependent.

3. Scapegoating

Scapegoating is when the gaslighter deflects blame onto someone else to avoid taking responsibility or to protect their reputation and power.

This tactic often leaves the victim feeling guilty or responsible for things they didn’t do.

(Picture template credits: @theasxnake/Pinterest)

Scapegoating shifts the blame onto you to protect the gaslighter’s reputation or power.

This tactic can make you feel guilty for things that aren’t your fault, eroding your self-confidence and making you doubt your abilities.

4. Reality Questioning

Reality questioning, also known as reality manipulation, involves the gaslighter making the victim question their memories or sanity.

This type of gaslighting is particularly damaging as it erodes the victim’s sense of reality and trust in themselves.

(Picture template credits: @theasxnake/Pinterest)

This form of gaslighting undermines your sense of reality by making you question your memories and experiences.

It’s especially damaging because it causes you to distrust your own mind, leading to confusion and self-doubt.

5. Trivializing

Trivializing refers to the gaslighter minimizing or dismissing the victim’s feelings, accomplishments, or experiences.

This type of gaslighting diminishes the victim’s self-esteem and makes the gaslighter the judge of what is important and meaningful.

(Picture template credits: @theasxnake/Pinterest)

Trivializing downplays your emotions and experiences, making you feel insignificant. This type of gaslighting diminishes your self-esteem and convinces you that your feelings aren’t valid, reinforcing the gaslighter’s control over you.

Understanding the different types of gaslighting can help you identify manipulative behaviors in your relationships, whether personal or professional.

Gaslighting is a serious form of psychological abuse that can leave long-lasting effects on your mental health and self-esteem.

If you recognize any of these behaviors, it’s important to seek support from trusted friends, family, or a mental health professional.

Remember, you have the right to trust your reality and be treated with respect.

