Want Epic Pics Of Good Times? Try These 5 Gen Z Trends That Will Level Up Your IG Game!

If you’ve been keeping up with social media trends, you know the Gen Zs are setting the bar high. This trendsetting crowd moves so fast, it can be tough for the rest of us to keep up!

But, don’t FOMO, we’ve got the inside scoop on how to level up your IG game and capture those epic moments (with Connor’s in hand 🤭).

Ready to slay the ‘gram? Let’s do this!

The 0.5 Selfie

(Credit: Chandini/TRP)

Boring selfies? Not anymore! The 0.5 wide-angle selfie is where the fun’s at. With crazy angles and hilarious distortions, this trend makes you look animated – in the best way. Confirm your followers double-tap one.

Blurry Shots

(Credit: Jay Randhawa via Pexels)

Ever seen those artsy, blurry pics and wondered how to nail that look? It’s organised chaos. These pics give off a super dreamy vibe, like you didn’t even try to get the perfect shot 💁‍♀️. Whether you’re dancing, laughing, or just having a blast, these shots scream: “I’m living my best life!”

Photo Dumps

(Credit: Connor’s)

Curated photo dumps are super popular. It’s a casual way to share multiple highlights from your week or event in one post. Think of it as a mini photo diary – a mix of candid shots, scenic views, food pics, and little moments that tell a story.

Text Overlays

(Credit: Chandini/TRP)

Adding text overlays to your pics or reels can give them a personal touch. Whether it’s a funny caption, a quote, or just some cool typography, it’s a great way to make your visuals stand out and add a bit of your personality.

Candid Vintage Shots

(Credit: Chandini/TRP)

It’s all about keeping it real, with a touch of nostalgia. Candid vintage pics are where the magic happens – capturing the real you, having real fun. Forget about appearances, just snap the pic! In the end, no one’s gonna remember if your hair was perfect, but they’ll definitely remember the good times.

And of course, no picture is complete without a pint of Connor’s to show the ultimate symbol of good times!

(Credit: Connor’s)

Connor’s X YOU: Makers of Good Times

(Credit: Connor’s)

Connor’s isn’t just a drink – it’s a vibe. They’re all about celebrating the good moments, whether it’s a crazy night out or a chill midweek hangout. Let Connor’s be your partner-in-fun while you stay in-charge of the good times!

With Connor’s, you get good times and a chance to win an Insta360 X4 camera to capture the best moments with your friends!

Join Connor’s promo contests and stand a chance to win one of 200 Insta360 X4 Bundle Sets worth RM3,000 each!

(Credit: Connor’s)

Entering the contest is so simple! From now until 31 August 2024, buy a pint or a can of Connor’s at any one of the participating outlets. The more you buy, the more entries you have! Then, just go HERE to submit your entries.

Pubs, Bars, and Restaurants:

1 full pint = 2 entries

1 half pint or 1 can = 1 entry

Super/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce (Shopee, Panda Mart, Grab):

1 can = 1 entry

4 cans = 5 entries

Terms and conditions apply, of course. For more information on the contest and participating outlets, go HERE.

Good Times Party Nights

(Credit: Connor’s)

Party with Connor’s at 16 participating outlets nationwide! Enjoy sets from the best DJs and stand a chance to win an Insta360 X4 bundle set. Just join the party, snap a selfie, and you could be one of the lucky winners!

Terms and conditions apply, of course. Find out more information and stay updated, HERE.

Connor’s Shake Challenge

(Credit: Connor’s)

Head to participating supermarkets or hypermarkets to grab a free 320ml Connor’s can and redeem cool merchandise when you join the shake challenge. Find more information and where to participate, HERE.

Connor’s Presents: Good Times with Midnight Tour

(Credit: Connor’s)

Connor’s is collaborating with Midnight Live to bring the party to Johor, Penang, and KL, featuring the hottest underground DJs and plenty of exciting activities! For more information and to RSVP, go HERE.

The perfect pour of Connor’s is a must for owning those good times.

(Credit: Connor’s)

Chill your Connor’s Stout Porter can to 5-8°C, shake it until there’s no sound, and then pour at a 45° angle for that rich, creamy foam.

So, are YOU ready to be the maker of good times?

(Credit: Connor’s)

Grab your Connor’s, gather your squad, and let’s create memories that’ll last a lifetime. Cheers to the good times! 🍻

For more information and to stay updated, follow Connor’s on Facebook and Instagram.

*For non-Muslims, aged 21+ only. If you drink, don’t drive.

#CelebrateResponsibly #ConnorsXYOU #ConnorsMY #ConnorsStoutPorter #MakersOfGoodTimes

