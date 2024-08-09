Japan’s Bon Odori Festival Lands In Sepang For The First Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This August, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA) is set to bring a slice of Japan to Malaysia with its first-ever Bon Odori Festival.

Scheduled for the weekend, this cultural celebration promises an immersive experience in Japanese traditions, right at the mall’s outdoor carpark (Zone A).

The festivities will begin at 4pm, offering a perfect blend of shopping, entertainment, and cultural exploration.

We are thrilled to offer our Malaysian community a chance to experience Japan’s rich cultural heritage. This festival embodies our dedication to creating unique and enriching experiences for our shoppers TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA Development Sdn Bhd

The Bon Odori Festival at MOP KLIA is a unique opportunity for Japanese culture enthusiasts to indulge in the vibrant traditions of Japan without leaving Malaysia.

The event will feature authentic Japanese-themed décor, including traditional Chochin lanterns, colourful Wagasa umbrellas, and twinkling fairy lights, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captures the essence of Japan’s summer festivals.

This picturesque setting is a dream for Instagrammers looking to capture the magic of the event.

A Weekend of Exciting Activities

The festival offers an array of activities and performances designed to engage and entertain visitors.

Central to the event is the Yagura stage, which will host interactive Bon Odori dance sessions, inviting the public to join in the fun.

Other highlights include performances by Japanese dance groups and the rhythmic beats of Wadaiko drumming, immersing attendees in the sounds and movements of Japan.

Adding to the excitement, there will be a live performance by HOSHI-NO-OKA, a Japanese rock band featuring newcomers Cyen, Kano, Sasha, and Angela.

Under the guidance of renowned Japanese producer Kenta Matsukuma, this talented quartet is sure to captivate the audience with their dynamic performance.

Dress Up and Join the Fun

To make the experience even more memorable, MOP KLIA is offering a special incentive for festival-goers who embrace the traditional attire.

Those dressed in Yukata or Jinbei outfits will receive a complimentary treat, adding a touch of authenticity to their festival experience. For those who don’t have traditional Japanese clothing, the Yukata Rental Experience program provides the perfect opportunity to dress up and capture stunning photos.

Games, Food, and Shopping Galore

No festival is complete without food and games, and the Bon Odori Festival at MOP KLIA is no exception.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of Japanese and local delicacies at the food and beverage booths, enhancing their cultural journey with every bite.

Game enthusiasts can also look forward to free-entry game booths, available to those who meet the minimum spending requirement at participating outlets.

In addition to the cultural festivities, MOP KLIA is offering special promotions and great deals from popular fashion brands throughout the event.

This is a rare chance to combine a love for shopping with a deep appreciation for Japanese culture, all while creating lasting memories with family and friends.

Bon Odori Festival

In Japan, a special time is dedicated to honouring the spirits of deceased relatives and ancestors and praying for their peaceful journey to Buddhahood without suffering.

This period, known as Obon, is marked by various rituals and events held around the 15th day of the 7th month in the old lunar calendar.

Traditionally, this corresponds to the four days between 13 and 16 August. However, in some parts of the Kantō region and areas like Hamamatsu, Obon is observed from 13 to 16 July or varies between July and August depending on the locality.

One of the most cherished traditions during Obon is the Bon Odori, a dance that plays a central role in the festivities. The name “Bon Odori” directly translates to “Bon dance,” and it has deep cultural roots in Japan.

Historically, this dance was performed to welcome the spirits of the deceased and to bid them farewell at the end of the Obon period.

Although the religious significance has diminished over time, Bon Odori remains a vital part of summer festivals, celebrated for its ability to bring communities together in joyous celebration.

The movements in Bon Odori are often simple and repetitive, making them easy for anyone to learn and participate in. The choreography frequently aligns with lyrics that describe activities like “harvesting rice” or “scooping mud,” giving the dance a unique and memorable quality. While participants can wear any attire, the dance is traditionally performed in yukata, a casual summer kimono, which adds to the festive atmosphere.

Today, Bon Odori has evolved into an event that enlivens summer nights across Japan. With its rhythmic beats and lively movements, it continues to be a highlight of summer festivals, connecting people to their cultural heritage and each other.

Whether steeped in tradition or enjoyed as a modern festivity, Bon Odori remains a vibrant expression of Japanese culture, keeping the spirit of the season alive for all who take part.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience Japan’s Bon Odori Festival right here in Malaysia. Head to MOP KLIA on the 10 and 11 August 2024 for a weekend filled with culture, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.