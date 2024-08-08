Learn How To “Talk” To Snakes & More At These Upcoming Events

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, you can learn new skills such as managing snakes, mural painting with friends, or improving your movement skills.

If that’s not your thing, there are some art exhibits and delicious ramen to eat over the next few days.

Tweaking: Rizal van Geyzel | 8 August | Bar Roca KL | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Rizal van Geyzel tweaks new and classic material, which includes his night in police custody, at Bar Roca KL tonight. The show also features a line-up of his comedian buddies with their unique, distinct anecdotal styles and unadulterated hilarity. Early bird tickets are RM55 while normal tickets are RM65. Remember to book your tickets here.

Pesta Merdeka | 9-11 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Merdeka brings a host of local businesses selling arts and craft products, fashion accessories, thrifted items and more. Aside from supporting local businesses, guests get to play fun games such as Bowling Kelapa on weekends, enjoy live music, and feast on delicious food.

Damn Good Tunes | 10 August | REXKL | 8pm-12am | Free entry

Damn Good Tunes is a weekly showcase of the best established and up-and-coming DJs across all genres in the local scene doing a little something different than usual. This week, Undergroove Music and Lost Tales will be spinning quality melodic vocal deep house and house music the whole night.

Yakimono & Wine? | 10-11 August | Food Fiction, REXKL | 6pm-11pm

Raijin Ramen and Fafaba join forces to bring guests an unforgettable ramen night. Feel the sizzle of yakimono and the smooth pour of wine when you dine here over the weekend. It’s on a walk-in basis and first come, first served.

Weaving Macrobiotic-Somatic In Movement Research | 11 & 18 August | The GoDown Arts Centre | 3pm-5pm | RM75/pax

Lau Beh Chin is a Malaysian artist with a degree in chemical engineering and a master’s degree in contemporary dance performance from the University of Limerick, Ireland. She’s also a certified level 3 macrobiotic practitioner from the Macrobiotic School Japan in Nara.

In this workshop, participants will learn how to foster a deeper connection between body, mind, and spirit in dance through macrobiotic principles and somatic practices. The workshop is beneficial for dancers, choreographers, movement enthusiasts, and anyone interested in exploring the intersection of health, wellness, and creative expression. Remember to get your tickets here.

Dog Days | Until 20 August | Harta, Ampang | 10am-5pm | Free admission

Dog Days is the first solo exhibition by Ping at HARTA in Ampang. Ping depicts instances of peculiar canine behaviour that she observed in her dog as a way of exploring what ‘strangeness’ means through works of art such as sculptures and paintings. Her new body of work captures a black dog in ordinary moments yet offers an alternative perspective on what humans perceive as “strange” behaviour.

Ping was inspired to depict a black dog in her art after coming across a medical pamphlet featuring a black dog as a metaphor for depression. “The black dog- the actual, living, breathing companion, who greets me when I get home; and also, the black “dogs” that took weeks and weeks to knead and shape into being, a lesson of patience,” Ping wrote. The exhibition seeks to loosen stigmas surrounding mental health.

Mural Art Workshop | 9-11 August | The Weekend Workshop | 11am-4pm | RM500

Gather your friends and have an art jam session together in this mural art workshop. No art experience is needed to enjoy this workshop where you can pick your own theme and paint indoors. The fees include a 6ftx6ft wooden panel, a tripod stand, a high tea set and a jar of tea served, and certificates to bring home. You’ll need at least 3 to 5 participants to take part in this workshop. If you’re interested, book your space here.

Snake Awareness & Safety | 17 August | Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang | 9am-1pm | Free admission

Geng, anyone nak join belajar pasal ular, do’s n don’t bila jumpa ular, ecological importance dan first aid apabila dipatuk ular, mari daftar dan join.



3 diff session and places to suit your timing. Facilitator dari pakar toxicology, PERHILITAN dan myself.



Kindly share around. pic.twitter.com/LAxb2dVknl — Izereen Mukri 🇲🇾 (@IzereenM) August 7, 2024

A group of experts from Perhilitan, Hospital Selayang, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), and more is holding an educational workshop session about handling snakes. Participants will learn the dos and don’ts of handling snakes they meet at home or outdoors and how to administer first aid on snake bites. They’ll also learn the importance of snakes to the ecosystem.

The workshop will be conducted with live snake specimens under expert guidance as part of awareness and knowledge on snake management. Due to this, children joining the workshop must be accompanied by adults. The workshop is open to everyone of all ages. There’ll be three sessions to choose: 17 August, 9 September, and 28 September. Breakfast and lunch will be provided as well. Remember to book your slot here (especially if you failed to master Parseltongue).

What Tigers Dream Of, When The Kancil Roars? | Until 21 Sept | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Ticketed event

The exhibition features the works of two emerging Malaysian artists, Aw Boon Xin and Roger Ng Wei Lun. The exhibition explores the “Malaysian Dream” through a critical lens, re-examining the collective historical and mythological narratives such as the myth of Sang Kancil and Harimau and offering an open dialogue on Malaysia’s future (since Visi 2020 has passed). Admission fees are RM15 per pax, RM65 for 5 pax, and RM100 for 10 pax. Tickets for children under 12 and senior citizens are RM5 per person.

