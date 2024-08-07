Who Says Ageing Has To Be Expensive? Here Are Ways To Save Money in Selangor, KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the rising cost of living, everyone, especially senior citizens has to spend prudently.

Fortunately, there are various discounts available for senior citizens in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The discounts cover various aspects such as education, healthcare, dining, and entertainment so that seniors can save money while enjoying a high quality of life.

Here are some of the discounts available for senior citizens living in Malaysia:

Movies

GSC

Ticket price for anyone aged 55 and above pays as low as RM11 for tickets at selected locations

TGV

Ticket prices for anyone aged 55 and above is as low as RM8 for Standard Hall tickets at all TGV locations.

Education

UNITAR

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 30% tuition fee waiver and they can take conventional or online programs at the Kelana Jaya campus. However, it excludes PhD, Doctor of Education, and Doctor of Business Administration programmes.

Universiti Malaya

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 50% reduction in teaching and research fees for Masters or Doctoral programmes.

Image: uniszaedumy/IG

Government Scheme

Skim Mesra Usia Emas (SMUE)

Selangor residents and voters aged 60 and above are entitled to receive an annual RM150 shopping voucher. They’re also entitled to a one-time RM500 death benefit payment to the next of kin.

Food & Beverage

Gurney Drive The Linc K

Anyone aged 55 and above can order the Special Senior Citizen Menu for only RM10. It’s available every weekend and on public holidays.

KyoChon Malaysia

Anyone aged 55 and above gets free Korean teas with any food purchase.

Mitasu Japanese Restaurant

Anyone aged 55 and above gets to order ala-carte lunch and dinner buffet at RM63.60++

Mr Fish Seafood Noodle

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 20% discount every Monday at Da Men Mall outlet only.

Queen City Steamboat and Grill

Anyone aged 60 and above gets to enjoy the buffet at RM35.90.

Wagyu More Malaysia

Anyone aged 60 and above can enjoy a 20% discount on all buffet packages.

Image: Freepik

Hotel Buffets

Chek’s@Avante Hotel

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 30% discount on weekend hi-tea or dinner buffet

Cinnamon @ One World Hotel

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 50% discount on lunch, dinner, or weekend hi-tea.

Nook@ Aloft KL Sentral

Anyone aged 55 and above gets a 50% discount on lunch or dinner buffet.

The Kitchen@Melia KL

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 50% discount on weekend buffet hi-tea.

Hotels & Accommodations

Hilton

Anyone aged 65 and above gets up to 7% off on Best Available rate at participating locations.

Holiday Villa Hotels & Resorts

Anyone aged 65 and above gets a 50% discount on room rates and 10% off F&B at selected hotels only.

Marriot Bonvoy

Anyone aged 62 and above can select their preferred destination and select ‘Senior Discount’ in the ‘Special Rates’ drop-down.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Anyone aged 60 and above can enjoy special savings on the Best Available Rate at participating locations.

Healthcare

Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC)

Anyone aged 60 and above can subscribe to the Super Seniors Club. The member privileges include 20% off room and board, 30% off selected health screening packages, and 15% off at SJMC’s Café 35 and more.

Sunway Medical Centre

Anyone aged 60 and above can apply for the Cherish Card. Member privileges include 20% off on room rates (excluding critical care units), 30% discount on selected Executive Health Screening packages, 10% off on procedures at TCM Centre, and a 10% discount on purchases at SunMed Retail Pharmacy @ Tower A and more.

Credit: Freepik

Karaoke

Loud Speaker KTV

Anyone aged 60 and above can enjoy rates starting from RM15 but not applicable on special holidays and eves.

Red Box

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 10% discount on room charges daily for the whole day, 30% off from Monday to Thursday (11am-6pm). Not applicable on the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

Public Transport

KLIA Transit Concession

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 30% discount on one-way fares.

MyRapid Concession Card

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a 50% fare discount on RapidKL Bus, BRT, LRT, Monorail, and MRT. To apply, head to the Concession Registration Counter located at Pasar Seni Bus Hub, Conlay MRT Station or apply online.

Theme Parks

Berjaya Times Square Theme Park

Anyone aged 55 and above only pays RM22 for a ticket.

ESCAPE PJ

Anyone aged 61 and above gets free admission when accompanied by a paying guest.

Genting Skyworlds Theme Park

Anyone aged 60 and above gets special senior rates and can save more by purchasing tickets online.

Legoland Malaysia Resort

Anyone aged 60 and above gets an Annual Pass at the same price as Day Tickets. Restricted months are March, June, and December.

Sunway Lagoon

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a MyKad promotion of RM140 admission rate.

Sunway Lost World of Tambun

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a MyKad promotion of RM93 admission rate.

Image: TRP File

Tourist Attractions and Museums

Aquaria KLCC

Anyone aged 60 and above gets tickets for RM42 on weekdays and RM45 on weekends.

Farm in the City

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a MyKad admission rate of RM32.

KL Bird Park

Anyone aged 60 and above pays RM20 for the admission fee.

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a concession rate of 15% discount for tickets.

National Science Centre

Anyone aged 55 and above only pays RM3 for tickets.

Petronas Twin Towers

Anyone aged 61 and above gets a MyKad promotion of RM17 admission rate.

Petrosains@Suria KLCC

Anyone aged 61 and above pays RM10 on weekdays, and RM12 on weekends, public holidays, and school holidays.

Zoo Negara

Anyone aged 60 and above gets a MyKad promotion of RM23.

Image: TRP File

