Maybank Is Shutting Down Maybank2u App Starting 28 August 2024

Maybank has announced that the Maybank2u app will be completely shut down this month.

In June 2024, the bank announced that they have removed the app from app stores and there will be no more updates, as part of the bank’s transition to the MAE app.

Users who still have the Maybank2u app installed can still use it, but this will end when the app is shutdown on 28 August 2024.

The bank urged users to install the MAE app as soon as possible if they want to continue using Maybank services on their phones.

If you have downloaded the MAE app, you’ll need to register for Secure2u. After registering, you’ll have to activate Secure2u at any Maybank ATM.

Keep in mind that there’s a minimum 12-hour activation period for first-time Secure2u activations to prevent unauthorised approvals.

You can find out more information about MAE app here.

