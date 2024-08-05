First Malaysian Personal Training Brand To Grow Beyond Borders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MOVE Private Fitness, a homegrown Malaysian brand, has embarked on its global expansion with its first-ever international branch officially launching in Bangkok, Thailand, in August 2024.

Founded in 2020 by two personal trainers, Justin Foo and CJ Lee, with dreams of making the world a fitter place, many would be surprised to learn that this fast-growing personal training brand started its journey in one of the smallest states in Malaysia, Melaka.

It began in a tiny 1,200 sqft shop lot tucked away on the 3rd floor in the corner of town. Melaka, a small town known for tourism, was the birthplace of what is now an international personal training brand eyeing a global presence by 2030.

In the last four years, MOVE Private Fitness has grown to become the go-to premium personal training brand with six branches in affluent areas of Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

From a team of six personal trainers to now over 40, MOVE has grown exponentially despite the endless lockdowns that occurred over its four-year journey.

We are expecting two more new branches in Bangkok by the end of 2025. At the same time, Malaysia could see a total of 12 branches by then. CJ Lee, founder

MOVE Private Fitness will gain a strong head start in Thailand’s fitness scene through a merger with the pioneer of boutique personal training in the region, The Lab Bangkok.

The Lab will be rebranded as MOVE Private Fitness, with its establishment in the affluent Phrom Phong area, bringing a new era of personalized fitness to the heart of Bangkok. Founded over a decade ago, The Lab has built a sterling reputation in Bangkok’s fitness community.

Known for its innovative approach to personal training and a commitment to fostering a supportive environment, The Lab has been a pioneer in the city’s fitness scene.

With a history rooted in excellence and a legacy of transforming lives, The Lab has been the go-to destination for those serious about their fitness journey.

MOVE Private Fitness, renowned for its distinctive approach to personal training, is set to elevate this legacy.

The MOVE brand is synonymous with individualized fitness solutions that prioritize client success and well-being.

What sets MOVE apart in the fitness industry is its holistic approach, combining cutting-edge training techniques with a focus on mental and physical wellness.

MOVE is dedicated to helping clients achieve breakthroughs that enhance their fitness and empower their success in all areas of life.

With this exciting merger, clients can expect several significant enhancements:

Updated Private Training Studio Space: The rebranded MOVE studio will feature a comfortable and conducive environment designed to provide a premium and private training experience. It is designed to ensure that clients have an enjoyable and motivating atmosphere.

Effective and Innovative Personal Training Programs: MOVE’s programs are tailored to meet each client’s unique needs, incorporating highly personalized programs, lifestyle coaching, and constant feedback to ensure progression and breakthrough.

Dedicated Team of Coaches: Their expert coaches are passionate about helping clients unlock their potential. They bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to guiding clients through personalized fitness journeys that lead to real, lasting change.

