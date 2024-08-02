Meet Ng Boo Bee: The Man Behind The ‘Jalan’ That Makes Everyone Giggle!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever heard of a road named Jalan Boo Bee, and wondered who he was?

Ng Boo Bee is a true embodiment of perseverance, innovation, and philanthropy. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a millionaire is a testament to the enduring spirit of Malaysia’s pioneers.

Humble Beginnings

Ng Boo Bee, originally named Ng Chek Boo, was born in 1853 in Nan’an, Fujian, China. He is recognized as a key figure in British Malaya’s history. After being educated in Fujian, he travelled through Jakarta and Medan before arriving in Penang in 1879.

He stayed there briefly before moving to different towns in Perak, where he began building his successful career.

A Visionary in Tin Mining

He began as a brick maker and timber merchant using the name Chop Swee Bee, working in Taiping, Ipoh, and Teluk Intan. His big break came when he won a contract to help build Malaya’s first railway line, connecting Taiping to Port Weld. This project showed off his business skills and engineering insight.

(Credit: Overseas Chinese in the British Empire via Blogspot)

At the same time, Ng Boo Bee made smart investments in land around Kamunting. These investments paid off well, making him a millionaire and allowing him to buy various properties in Taiping and Penang.

He also found success in the tin mining industry, with his mines employing 4,500 workers by 1908, a fact recognized by Sir John Anderson, the Governor of the Straits Settlement, during his visit.

A Heart for the Community

Ng Boo Bee’s achievements went beyond his business successes. He was an important figure in Taiping, serving on the Taiping Sanitary Board and as a Visiting Justice. He also led the Hokkien community and was a director at the Eastern Smelting Company Limited.

His most notable contribution came after the big fire in Taiping in 1880, which destroyed much of the town. Ng Boo Bee generously helped rebuild almost half of Taiping, showing his strong commitment to the town’s recovery and growth.

A Lasting Legacy

Ng Boo Bee’s legacy endures in numerous ways. Famously, there’s the road that’s named after him, as well as several houses in Taiping connected to his name.

One of his most memorable acts of kindness was donating a fountain to Taiping Lake, which remains a symbol of his generosity and dedication to the town.

(Credit: Wongtee via Blogspot)

Ng Boo Bee passed away in 1921, but his contributions continue to influence Taiping and the Perak region. His tomb at the Taiping Hokkien Cemetery is a lasting tribute to his extraordinary life and the impact of his charitable work. His story shows how vision, hard work, and generosity can make a big difference in a community.

