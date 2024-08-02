Lego’s ‘Let’s Go Paris’ Pop-Up At TRX KL Awaits You!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Lego Group is unveiling Malaysia’s first Lego Parisian Café and Art Gallery experience to ignite the travel bug in visitors until 25 August.

The exclusive Parisian-themed Let’s Go Paris pop-up is between Uniqlo and Muji at Urban Node Atrium, Ground Floor (MRT Plaza Entrance).

At the pop-up, guests are taken through Parisian-inspired streets decorated with Lego elements, inviting travel enthusiasts to embark on a refreshing journey to explore the magic of the French capital, one brick at a time.

Guests can experience the common sights of the French city such as quaint alfresco dining areas, bountiful flower carts, an art gallery and museum showcasing Lego artwork, and a Lego Eiffel Tower serving as a beautiful backdrop for perfect Instagram photos.

If guests look up, they can see the larger LED Eiffel Tower towering over the streets. The tower sparkles with lights and bursts of fireworks when the animated skies turn dark.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Some Lego builds to look out for include the Lego Mona Lisa (31213) and the Lego Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris (21061).

Another event exclusive is the Lego Passport which guests can redeem for free by signing up for a free membership with Box of Bricks.

With the passport, they can redeem a limited-edition Notre-Dame stamp and continue to build up their Lego stamp collection on their travels.

These special stamps are usually available only at travel retail stores in airports, Legoland Malaysia, and selected Lego Certified Stores around the world.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Lego Mona Lisa. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

There will also be fun activities at the interactive zones such as:

The Eiffel Tower Speed Build Challenge – try building a mini Eiffel Tower with instructions provided within 60 seconds to redeem a Lego voucher (T&C applies).

Travel Posting Photo Contest – Snap a series of travel poses with the LEGO photo booths and upload three photos on social media with a creative caption and hashtag #LEGOMY #LETSGOPARISMY, to stand a chance to win a LEGO playset.

Instagram Hashtag Printing Booth: Take a picture at the photo booth and post it on social media with the hashtag #LEGOMY #LETSGOPARISMY, collect your print-out at the print station with customisable print-out frames.

After posting their photos on social media, they can redeem limited edition luggage stickers which will change weekly from the redemption counter on a first-come first-served basis. The stickers include a Lego Tuxedo Cat, a Parisian skyline, and a Lego Bouquet of Roses.

Don’t forget to take pictures with the Lego figures below too! One of them is real.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Dine al fresco with the Lego Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

This is the first-ever campaign designed specifically for adult fans of LEGO in Malaysia. Fans will especially be delighted to see the various Parisian-inspired setups at our Let’s Go Paris event in The Exchange TRX, as we aim to offer a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate the stunning art, charming culture and magnificent architecture of the city of love, as though they are strolling through the streets of Paris themselves. Ágnes Molnár, Marketing Director of Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail, The LEGO Group

We are ecstatic to collaborate with The LEGO Group to bring Malaysia’s first Parisian Café and Art Gallery to The Exchange TRX! This opulent experience allows our shoppers to live or relive their Parisian dreams through the creativity and imagination beyond LEGO bricks. Trevor Hill, General Manager at The Exchange TRX

Win a trip to Paris

In partnership with Klook, consumers who purchase any of the following Lego sets from now until 25 August stand a chance to enter a draw to win a round trip to Paris for two.

31213 LEGO Art Mona Lisa

21061 LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris

21345 LEGO Polaroid Camera

10334 LEGO Icons Retro Radio

10307 LEGO Eiffel Tower

10328 LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses

21349 LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat

To enter the draw, customers can simply register their purchase on the campaign page on Klook’s official website or scan the QR code in LEGO stores or at the event and share their favourite activities in Paris for a chance to win.

