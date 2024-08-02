Kuala Lumpur’s Beacon For Creativity – GMBB, A Creative Community Mall – Has Officially Launched

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a vibrant celebration of culture, diversity, and Malaysian fellowship, GMBB, a Creative Community Mall – Kuala Lumpur’s fast-growing creative hub – has officially opened its doors.

This momentous event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) with a signing ceremony witnessed by Ahmad Zul-Qarnain Ibrahim, Director of GMBB, Lim Ying Hui, General Manager of GMBB and Amerrudin Ahmad, Director General of National Visual Arts Development Board at GMBB’s shared creative, events, and arts space, The Grey Box.

Originally envisioned as a fashion wholesale mall, GMBB’s transformation into a haven for creatives began when its founders recognised the need for a space in Malaysia’s rapidly evolving capital that empowered creativity in a new way. This shift was inspired by the founders’ admiration for successful art-centric spaces abroad, such as the 798 Art Zone in Beijing and PMQ in Hong Kong; and their keen observation of Malaysia’s need for physical spaces where local creatives, artists and artisans could thrive.

The Museum of Picture Books Art by indigenous communities Art galleries feature the works of local artists.

A Seed Dreams of a Forest

Just like a seedling planted in fertile soil, GMBB aims to cultivate local talent in a

dynamic ecosystem where artists of all backgrounds, talents, and experiences can

converge, collaborate, and further catalyse Malaysia’s creative and cultural economy.

Despite initial challenges as newcomers to the arts realm, GMBB embarked on this

journey with a bold vision five years ago.

From the initial inspiration drawn from global creative hubs to the vibrant reality we have cultivated here at GMBB, it has been an incredible journey of adding to the Malaysian creative and cultural tapestry. Every day, I am privileged to witness the transformative power of empowered creativity and community first-hand. Together, we’re helping to grow Malaysia’s creative and cultural ecosystem where every creator’s voice resonates, enriching our cultural landscape, and forging meaningful connections that define our collective spirit. Lim Ying Hui, General Manager of GMBB

Today, GMBB stands as a vibrant hub, housing over one hundred diverse tenants

spread across nine floors and approximately 110,000 square feet in nett lettable area. These tenants encompass a wide range of creative entrepreneurs, artists, craft

artisans, food and beverage specialists, and more.

They include Five Arts Centre, a dynamic collective of Malaysian artists, activists and

producers known for meaningful and experimental performances in theatre, dance,

music; Fusion Wayang Kulit, a gallery led by an award-winning team dedicated to

revitalising Malaysia’s traditional art of shadow puppetry through pop culture;

Gangsapura, a contemporary Malay Gamelan centre for keeping the artistry of

traditional music alive; Museum of Picture Book Art, where 80% of its curated

showcase are of local picture books, and several independent studios run by artists on the spectrum.

Various creative workshops to participate in at GMBB

There are also many one-of-kind galleries, bookshops, art studios and quaint eateries waiting to be discovered at GMBB. The organic and often changing installations and exhibitions also promise that every visit will almost always yield new encounters.

Addressing the management team’s current objectives, Lim acknowledges, “As we

continue to grow, the vibrancy and variety of our tenants are crucial aspects that

impact our ability to fulfil our vision of a thriving creative community. Our focus is on demonstrating the value GMBB brings to Malaysia’s tourism experience in the

capital, and our local creative and cultural economy that is ever-present for

Malaysians and local residents.”

GMBB is a versatile space where communities, art and lifestyle enthusiasts, tourists,

local and non-local visitors can come together and explore the bustling Malaysian

creative and cultural scene.

GMBB welcomes the public to attend upcoming exciting events and activities:

Local Partnerships

Beyond these events, GMBB is actively collaborating with local institutions like the

National Art Gallery by supporting artists participating in the National Art Gallery’s

Young Arts Entrepreneurs and Young Contemporaries programmes.

The development and promotion of Malaysian talents to the world is a key focus that will continue to grow in the coming years and GMBB intends to actively partake and contribute to this growth.

This underscores GMBB’s uniqueness as a place where creativity, style and culture

converge through interchanging galleries and art installations, unique and artisanal

retail, lively events, bazaars and festivities.

In addition to collaborating with UiTM College of Creative Arts in hosting the final

showcases across its various departments; GMBB also partners with the ASWARA

Department of Fine Art for their annual final year showcases.

The vibrant atmosphere at GMBB is further enhanced through partnerships with archiving collective Gerimis which co-produces content with Orang Asli, and Sarawak-based Borneo Laboratory and HAUS KCH.

Last but not least, GMBB actively supports the Think City Creative KL initiative, sharing the ambition to transform Downtown Kuala Lumpur into a vibrant creative and cultural district.

There are also delicious eateries at GMBB Guests can purchase artworks at the galleries too.

GMBB exemplifies how strategic partnerships between Government initiatives and private enterprises can enhance Kuala Lumpur’s cultural scene and boost tourism. It demonstrates the positive impact of fostering local creative talent and creating vibrant community spaces. GMBB serves as a practical model for similar initiatives aimed at enriching our city’s cultural landscape and attracting diverse audiences. Yang Berhormat Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s

Department (Federal Territories)

Embodying its tagline ‘More Together’, GMBB emphasises on collaborations in

nurturing a vibrant arts ecosystem. GMBB’s humble beginnings reflect a larger vision to become a touchpoint for Malaysian creative and cultural arts, and cultivate a sustainable creative and cultural arts economy for the country.

This aligns strategically with the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture’s (MOTAC) tourism and cultural aims — to support sustainable growth by fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural vitality that will ultimately contribute to the Malaysian creative and cultural economy.

For more information, visit https://gmbb.com.my/

TRP also features some events and workshops at GMBB in our weekly event lists.

About GMBB – a Creative Community Mall

Located in Bukit Bintang, GMBB believes in meaning-making by doing #MoreTogether with creatives and the public. With a growing arts and culture enclave in the heart of KL, independent bookstores, unique galleries showcasing Malaysian shadow puppet and indigenous culture, a colony of independent artist studios and more, there is something for everyone. Workshops, exhibitions, performances and more are part of GMBB’s key activities to mean more, make more and meet more through Malaysian creative and cultural arts.

