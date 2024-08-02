Don’t Miss Pasanga Season 2: The Tamil Series That Took Malaysia By Storm!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Who doesn’t love a good binge-worthy series? So last year, the Tamil series Pasanga hit the screens and quickly became the most-watched Tamil series in Malaysia! It even captivated a 20% viewership from Malay audiences.

After the successful run of the series, Astro is excited to announce the return of its top-rated local Tamil series, Pasanga, for a highly anticipated second season.

Directed by the award-winning Shalini Balasundaram and produced by the acclaimed husband-wife team Denes Kumar and Vimala Perumal, Pasanga Season 2 will be the first local Tamil series featuring 100 episodes.

The overwhelming response to the first season of Pasanga, a testament to the show’s ability to connect with audiences on a profound level and we are delighted to bring back this beloved series for another season. Its engaging family drama plot, infused with a Malaysian touch is enhanced by exceptional acting by our local talents. On top of that, with the second season, we are immensely proud to push the boundaries of the Malaysian broadcasting landscape to develop Malaysia’s first Tamil series with 100 episodes. Prem Anand, Vice President of Indian Customer Business at Astro

Prem Anand, Vice President of Indian Customer Business, Astro

Pic Credit : Astro

Moreover, Shalini said that the people were excitedly waiting for season 2 of the series to the point where the people would give recommendations of stories for season 2 to Shalini whenever they met her.

Sponsored by Patti Mooligai Niruvanam, the series boasts an impressive cast of local stars and newcomers, including Denes Kumar (as Raja), Moon Nila (as Priya), Thasha Krishnakumar (as Ranjani), Alvin Martin Santhiavoo (as Jaga), Sasikumar(as Anand), Nithyashree (as Geetha), Susila Devi(as Sarasu), Devakanni (as Vithya), Kabil Ganesan (as Vikram), and Keshap Suria (as Karthi).

Cast and crew of Pasanga Season 2

Pic Credit: Astro

The Story

In the endearing Tamil drama Pasanga Series, Raja, Jaga, and Anand’s lives are examined as they attempt to fulfil their aspirations and deal with the challenges of living in Kuala Lumpur.

The three supports one another and learns about life’s beauties together, highlighting the value of friendship, love, and family in the process. Raja, Jaga, and Anand persevere despite having different backgrounds and facing different challenges; they also pick up important life lessons along the way.

The first season of the series was a distinctive and enjoyable program that provides an insight into the life of Malaysian Indians.

Its endearing plot and delightful performances give viewers a chance to recognise the beauty of life and the importance of solid connections.

Pasanga Series is a standout example of Malaysian Indian entertainment that is well worth seeing thanks to its innovative method, the commitment of its actors and crew, and the enthusiastic reception it receives from spectators.

Pasanga Season 2 continues the story of Raja, Jaga, and Anand, whose lives are thrown into turmoil. Raja faces new challenges when his parents become targets of the malicious Kumar, forcing him to leave Kuala Lumpur and return to his hometown with his sister, Vithya, who is haunted by her traumatic past.

Once back, Raja encounters a series of obstacles set by Thirupathi, Kumar, and Kathir. Meanwhile, Jaga, a filmmaker, juggles his projects and his feelings for Reshma. Anand and Geetha’s marital relationship is tested as Geetha’s close bond with a former friend creates tension.

As the plot unfolds, relationships are strained, financial issues arise, and characters confront their inner demons, promising an enthralling experience for fans.

Season 2 of the series will be aired on Astro Vinmeen (Channel 202) every Monday to Thursday at 9pm starting from 12 August.

One can also watch the series on Astro Go, On Demand and Sooka.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.