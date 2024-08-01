Check Out The Fun Events Around Klang Valley This August Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The month of August kicks off with various creative workshops, exhibitions, and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Automechanika KL Exhibition | 1-3 August | KL Convention Centre | 10am-6pm | Free admission

The Automechanika Kuala Lumpur exhibition is specially designed for automotive players and enthusiasts. The exhibit features 310 local and international companies for business, networking, and learning opportunities. Guests can also attend motorsport talks by Leona Chin, Adele Lew, and YS Khong.

Aside from the free exhibit, guests can register for various conferences and workshops held throughout the weekend. There’s also the autoFEST@KL Music Party on 2 August. For more information, visit their official Facebook page here.

2 Pop-up Comedy Shows | 2-3 August | PJ & SJ | 8.30pm onwards | Ticketed event

There’ll be two pop-up comedy shows this week. On 2 August, a great line-up of headliners and new faces will entertain at The Weekend Workshop, PJ. Meanwhile, on 3 August, it’s a special headliners night with the great Farid Azmeir at Beyond Encore, Subang (a very cool thrift store, they say one.)

Pasar Gadis Berkebaya | 2-4 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Need retail therapy? Head over to Pasar Gadis Berkebaya to shop to your heart’s content! Other than shopping for clothes and accessories, there’ll be live performances as well as creative workshops.

KL Perfumery Workshop | 3 August | Ban Ke Café | 10am-12pm, 2pm-4pm | RM198

Maison Amare Studio and Candabel are holding a perfumery workshop at Ban Ke Café, Happy Mansion, PJ. Participants can choose between two sessions where they’ll cover perfume history, the three fragrance notes, explore and smell 30 different types of scents, and more. Everyone will get to mix and match their special fragrance blend and take home a bottle of it. Meal and drinks are included in the fee. To book your spot, please DM on Instagram or WhatsApp.

A Seed Dreams Of A Forest | 3-4 August | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free

GMBB is officially launching over the weekend. GMBB began as a simple and ambitious idea to create a vibrant hub where artists, artisans, and creatives from diverse backgrounds and industries come together. The launch will give visitors a taste of what GMBB hopes to become. The days will be filled with various activities, fun-filled workshops, culturally rich performances, and more.

Terrae Caps & Cones Pop-up | 3-11 August | Inside Scoop TTDI | 11.30am-11pm | Free public event

Sustainable fashion brand Terrae’s pop-up features its latest cap collection. Each cap purchase comes with a free scoop of ice cream. Guests can browse and shop for clothes at the pop-up too.

Bermuda Triangle Exhibition | Until 25 August | ZHAN Art Space | 10am-5pm | Free

The Bermuda Triangle exhibition features the artworks of three local artists – Azaikmal Rashid, Peisy Ting, and Syazwan Rahim. Inspired by the mysterious aura surrounding the Bermuda Triangle, the trio depicts a visual feast of being lost at sea; whether from the eyes of a shipwreck survivor, submerged amongst the coastal fishes, or a typographer attempting to map the earth’s watery surfaces. Do drop by if you’re looking for art pieces to liven up your home or office.

Wayang Kulit puppet-making workshop | 4 August | GMBB | 12pm-5pm | RM100-230

Fusion Wayang Kulit is back with its popular puppet-making workshop. The wayang kulit designs include traditional and modern themes such as Wak Long, Pak Dogol, Budak Grogu, Dark Knight, and Hulubalang Empayar. The workshop is open for all levels but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Remember to register your spot here.

Weaving the Unknown | 4 August | The Godown Arts Centre | 2-4pm | RM80*/pax

Weaving the Unknown is a talk and workshop by interdisciplinary artist Gav Barbey from Australia. The experience invites the audience to weave a collective body of work through movement and mark-making, fostering connection and creativity.

“Mark making” is a term used for the creation of different patterns, lines, textures, and shapes. No prior experience is needed to participate. Remember to get your tickets here as spaces are limited.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.