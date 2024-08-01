Bet You Didn’t Know This Common Household Item Can Potentially Save Your Life!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent demonstration by the Tunjung Fire and Rescue Station in Kelantan, an approach to firefighting without a dry powder fire extinguisher was highlighted.

This method involves using a mixture of liquid dish soap and water, which has proven to be quick and effective in extinguishing fires, especially in their early stages at home.

Ok pakcik dah tahu dah cara nak padam kebakaran.. Siapa ada rumah terbakar, boleh hubungi pakcik ya..🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z508dSjxPn — JaIaIMisai (@jllmisai) July 31, 2024

How to Use Liquid Dish Soap for Firefighting:

Mixing the Solution: Mix liquid dish soap with water until it becomes bubbly. This creates a solution that can help smother small fires effectively. Application Technique: Aim the bubbly solution at the base of the fire. This method helps to coat and suffocate the flames, preventing oxygen from fueling the fire further. Effectiveness Demonstrated: The video demonstration showed that this dish soap mixture is particularly effective for fires involving flammable liquids like petrol. The dish soap mixture suppresses the flames without causing them to spread unlike water, which can worsen such fires.

Basic Firefighting Knowledge and Fire Safety Tips

Assess the Situation

When faced with a fire emergency, the first step is to assess the situation:

Determine the Size and Type of Fire: Understand whether it’s a small, manageable fire or a larger fire that may require professional assistance.

Use the Right Fire Extinguisher

Different types of fires require specific fire extinguishers:

Class A: For ordinary combustibles such as wood, paper, and cloth.

For ordinary combustibles such as wood, paper, and cloth. Class B: For flammable liquids like gasoline, oil, and grease.

For flammable liquids like gasoline, oil, and grease. Class C: For electrical fires.

For electrical fires. Class D: For flammable metals.

For flammable metals. Class K: Specifically for kitchen fires involving cooking oils and fats.

How to Use a Fire Extinguisher (PASS Method)

Follow these steps to effectively use a fire extinguisher:

Pull the Pin: This will unlock the operating lever and allow you to discharge the extinguisher. Aim the Nozzle: Point it at the base of the fire to attack the source of the flames, not the flames themselves. Squeeze the Handle: This releases the extinguishing agent, such as water or chemical foam. Sweep from Side to Side: Move the extinguisher nozzle back and forth across the base of the fire until it’s completely extinguished.

Picture: Right: Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Sarawak

Fire Safety Tips

Here are essential fire safety practices to implement at home:

Install Smoke Alarms: Ensure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and inside each bedroom. Test them monthly and replace batteries at least once a year.

Ensure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and inside each bedroom. Test them monthly and replace batteries at least once a year. Create an Escape Plan: Develop a clear escape plan and practice it regularly with all family members. Identify primary and alternative escape routes from every room.

Develop a clear escape plan and practice it regularly with all family members. Identify primary and alternative escape routes from every room. Stay Low: If there’s smoke during a fire, stay close to the ground where the air is cleaner to avoid inhaling smoke and toxic gases.

If there’s smoke during a fire, stay close to the ground where the air is cleaner to avoid inhaling smoke and toxic gases. Stop, Drop, and Roll: If your clothes catch fire, remember to stop immediately, drop to the ground, cover your face with your hands, and roll over and over to extinguish the flames.

Emergency Contacts

Always keep emergency contact numbers readily available:

Fire Department: In Malaysia, dial 999 to reach the fire department.

Understanding fundamental firefighting principles and safety measures enables you to prepare your household for fire emergencies effectively.

By integrating this knowledge into your home safety strategy, you equip yourself and your family to respond swiftly and appropriately.

Prompt action, proper utilisation of firefighting tools, and a well-prepared plan are crucial in minimising risks and safeguarding everyone during a fire incident.

