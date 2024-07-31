New Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Variant Lands In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Suzuki has earned its name as an iconic brand in the automotive industry for its versatility, innovative approach and commitment to quality.

Established in 1909, Suzuki initially made a name for itself with motorcycles before transitioning to automobiles in the 1960s.

Known for producing reliable, affordable, and efficient vehicles, Suzuki has built a reputation for its robust engineering and practicality.

Suzuki Jimny

One of the cars that recently made a comeback to the automotive industry is the Suzuki Jimny.

The three-door variant of the car was very well accepted in the automotive market both locally and internationally.

The first generation, introduced in 1970, set the foundation for the rugged, compact off-roader. This was followed by the second generation in 1981, which brought enhanced durability and performance.

The third generation, launched in 1998, introduced more modern features while retaining Jimny’s distinctive character.

Finally, the fourth generation, which began in 2018, continued to build on this legacy with advanced technology and refined design.

This historical journey highlights Jimny’s enduring appeal and continuous innovation over the decades.

Yesterday, Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd proudly unveiled the highly anticipated five-door variant of the iconic Suzuki Jimny into Malaysia’s rapidly growing SUV market.

The introduction of the five-door Jimny underscores our commitment to diversifying our product portfolio with profitable niche models that meet evolving automotive trends. This move aligns with our broader strategy to solidify our market presence and cater to the increasing demand for compact, versatile SUVs in Malaysia. Naza Automotive Group CEO Rizal Jailan

He also added that over the past 10 years, Malaysia’s SUV market has grown significantly.

The Jimny and Swift Sport, two famous models, are a major source of satisfaction for consumers, according to Naza Automotive Group.

Suzuki Jimny Five-Door

Beneath its iconic design, the all-new Suzuki Jimny five-door is a machine built for adventure. With a powerful 1.5L engine featuring Idle Start-Stop technology, this efficient powerplant delivers 100 horsepower and 130Nm of torque.

Paired with the new ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, 4-speed low-range transfer gear, and LSD Traction Control Brake, it provides not only ample power but also gives drivers unmatched control and confidence on any journey.

The ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system with low-range transfer gear offers extreme off-road capability, enabling seamless shifting from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on the fly.

This unique feature provides unparalleled adaptability while navigating challenging terrain.

If you’re stuck, simply shift to 4L mode, transforming the Jimny into a mountain climber, capable of conquering even the most unforgiving off-road environments.

The five-door Jimny, rooted in heritage yet embracing innovation, offers optimized torque delivery and a specially designed four-speed automatic transmission.

Modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and advanced safety enhancements elevate the driving experience without compromising Jimny’s raw spirit.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority with Jimny. It features six airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Side-Impact Door Beams, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor Seatbelts, ISOFIX Child Seat anchorages, Seatbelt Pretensioner, and a Rear View Camera—all built on Suzuki’s renowned Ladder Frame for superior safety performance.

Additional Space

The overall length is 3,850mm, compared to the three-door’s 3,550mm. This additional 300mm translates to a longer wheelbase, increased cabin space, and additional legroom and luggage room in the rear.

Rugged Design

Equipped with a body-on-frame design, the rugged Jimny provides a sense of solidity and a unique driving experience. It features LED projector headlamps with washers to ensure visibility remains uncompromised in the toughest conditions.

Optimized bumpers with angled edges enhance wheel clearance for agile manoeuvring, and the protective black textured sections safeguard against damage.

Meticulously designed, the Jimny combines form and innovation, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Off the road without insurance price starts at RM199,380.

There are additional prices for the choice of colours and authorised accessories from Suzuki.

