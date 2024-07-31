Does Pei Pa Koa Contain Addictive Ingredients Like The Common Cough Syrups?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, Inside Scoop announced its new seasonal ice cream mixed with the traditional Chinese herbal cough syrup Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

Some expressed excitement and curiosity to try the new flavour. However, some also worry because the “cough syrup” is classified as a medicine.

Not too long after that, the Health Ministry issued a statement to say it wasn’t advisable to mix medicine with food and Inside Scoop cancelled the release of the new ice cream flavour. The ice cream brand also promised to refund customers who bought the new ice cream.

Unfortunately, this incident also drew some irresponsible individuals to spread misinformation about Pei Pa Koa. One claimed that the herbal cough syrup contains “dihydride” or “dihydrocodeine” which makes it addictive. But does Pei Pa Koa contain both or any of the mentioned ingredients?

What makes the common cough syrup addictive?

The common cough syrup can be addictive due to the ingredients codeine and dextromethorphan (DXM).

Codeine is an opioid used as a pain reliever and cough suppressant. When taken excessively, it can lead to sensations of euphoria along with other side effects. This can manifest symptoms such as lower mental alertness leading to drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

Just like hard drugs, a cough mixture containing codeine taken repeatedly can cause an addictive dependence on it and abusers will soon develop tolerance. The cycle of drug abuse takes place when the abuser tries to “chase the high.”

So does that mean cough syrup with codeine is bad for health? It’s safe to consume the cough mixture if it’s taken in the recommended dosage. Drug abuse happens when the medicine is taken way in excess.

What does dextromethorphan do? Dextromethorphan or DXM is in a class of medications called antitussives, which helps suppress coughs. It works by decreasing activity in the part of the brain that causes coughing.

It’s safe to take cough syrups containing codeine and dextromethorphan if consumed following the recommended dosage.

When taken in excess, it can distort awareness, alter time perception, and cause hallucinations. In other words, it gives abusers a cheap and easy high.

In conclusion, it’s important to follow the recommended dosage for medicines. The dose makes the poison. Even water is toxic for the human body if taken excessively.

What does dihydride mean? In chemistry, a dihydride is a hydride containing two hydrogen atoms per molecule. A hydride is the anion of hydrogen (H-).

Is dihydride in cough syrups? The confusion likely comes from the ingredient dihydrogen monoxide (DMHO) aka hydric acid that can be found in some cough syrups and food like junk food and fruit juices, including shampoos. Again, the dose makes the poison.

Are any of the addictive ingredients above in Pei Pa Koa?

Pei Pa Koa, also known as loquat syrup, is an herbal remedy featuring the traditional Chinese herb Bulbus Fritillariae Cirrhosae aka the fritillary bulb.

Pei Pa Koa also contains 15 other herbs including honey, loquat leaf, pomelo peel, Chinese bellflower root, fresh ginger, and menthol for that minty taste.

It contains no alcohol, artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives. It also doesn’t contain codeine or dextromethorphan. Pei Pa Koa also doesn’t contain ingredients that cause drowsiness but some people have reported feeling sleepy after taking the medicine.

So far, Pei Pa Koa is not known to contain any addictive ingredients. However, the sweetness and mintiness of the herbal cough mixture are favoured by many which can feel and look like an addiction by vibes alone.

Pei Pa Koa is also known as Cap Ibu dan Anak. Image: Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa

Why is Inside Scoop’s ice cream pulled off shelves if it’s safe to consume Pei Pa Koa? Remember, the dose makes the poison.

Pei Pa Koa, just like any other medicine, is only safe if consumed within the recommended dosage. The dosage or volume of Pei Pa Koa in the ice cream is unknown. Pouring a generous helping of Pei Pa Koa on the ice cream in the promotional video can give a wrong impression of the safe dosage to consume.

In addition, the relevant authorities have no way to ensure consumers are ingesting safe amounts when Pei Pa Koa is mixed with ice cream.

With some of these issues in mind, it’s safer to disallow the new ice cream flavour to be sold to prevent the public from consuming unsafe amounts of ice cream mixed with Pei Pa Koa.

