What To Do If There’s A Gas Leak At Home?

Most of us are familiar with the smell of gas especially if we’ve grown up with a gas stove at home. Gas is odourless in its natural state but a sulphur-based odorant is added to give the gas a rotten-egg smell to help us detect gas leakages better.

If you smell gas in your house, there’s likely a gas leakage somewhere. What do you do in this situation?

To keep your family and yourself safe, here’s what you should and shouldn’t do when there’s a gas leakage at home:

1. Evacuate the place immediately

Don’t panic. If you smell gas, get everyone to evacuate the place immediately.

2. Do not look for the source of the leakage

Do not look for the source of the gas. Leave the leak detection to the experts. The priority is to get yourself and everyone away from the danger zone.

3. Keep windows and doors open

Try to open as many windows or doors as possible to air out the room while you’re on your way out. Keeping windows and doors closed can lead to gas build-up and make the situation worse.

4. Do not turn lights on or off

Do not turn the lights on or off. This is because any electric current can trigger a spark and ignite the gas.

5. Do not use mobile phones or any electronic devices or kitchen appliances

Similar to light switches, any use of electricity can trigger a spark. Only use your mobile phone to call for help once you’re at a safe distance from the affected area.

6. Do not use a lighter or a match

Any source with open flame such as lighters and matches should not be used. A small flame can ignite gas and lead to an explosion.

7. Shut off gas valves

In some cases, you might have identified the leak source right away. In this case, it’s advisable to shut off the gas valves connected to the leaking pipe or appliance such as the stove and gas pipe.

Image: Freepik

What else can you do to keep the family safe?

It’s always a good idea to have preventative measures in place to keep the home safe.

Aside from regularly checking the gas appliances, teach children how to identify a gas leak through smell and what to do in an emergency. Remind them to notify an adult and to stay away from kitchen appliances such as stoves.

Are there any other signs of a gas leak?

Other than the rotten egg smell, some other signs of a gas leak include:

1. When you hear hissing sounds

The hissing sound is the sound of gas escaping into the air from the source of leakage. This can still happen even when the appliance is turned off.

2. You see air bubbles outside the home

Natural gas leaks can occur in underground piping outside the home. If there are bubbles in standing water, puddles, or mud, there’s a chance gas is escaping from the ground into the air.

3. You see dead or dying plants

If you see dying or stunted plants inside or outside your home despite good care, it’s a sign of a potential gas leak in your home. The presence of natural gas prevents plants’ roots from absorbing oxygen. Other signs of a gas leak seen outdoors include smaller-than-usual leaves on trees or yellowish grass.

4. You might exhibit gas poisoning symptoms

The gas poisoning symptoms include fatigue, severe headache, nausea/dizziness, memory problems, concentration loss, loss of consciousness, and suffocation or breathing difficulties. If you experience any of these symptoms, get help from a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

Regularly checking your gas appliances can keep the risks of gas leaks at bay. A way to check is to rub soapy water on connection points. Image for illustration purposes. Image: Freepik

A common way to check for a gas leak is by using soap or soapy water. Rub a thin layer of wet soap or soapy water around the gas stove or connection point and let it sit.

When you see bubbles forming or popping, that’s the source of the gas leak. Get ready to evacuate everyone, including yourself.

Now, what can you do to ensure your shower heater is safe for usage?

