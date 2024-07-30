Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024: Uniting 10,000 Runners And Raising RM430,000 For Charity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The air was electric with excitement and anticipation as 10,000 runners gathered at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur for the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024.

The recent event, a testament to Sunway’s commitment to positively impacting society, was held on Southeast Asia’s first specially designed elevated Bus Rapid Transit lanes, adding a unique and memorable element to the run.

As part of Sunway’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration, the Good Run aimed to bring people together for a common cause – to promote healthy living and raise funds for those in need.

The event succeeded on both fronts, raising an impressive RM430,000 to benefit five charitable organizations across Malaysia: UNICEF, Generating Opportunities for the Learning Disabled (GOLD), the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, Women of Will (WOW), and Rumah Perlindungan Darul Ukhwah.

A Celebration of Health, Wellness, and the Spirit of Giving

The run was flagged off by a distinguished group of individuals, including Subang Jaya state assembly person Michelle Ng, who emphasized the importance of such CSR initiatives in fostering community spirit and engagement.

“Events like the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run are vital for fostering community spirit and empowering community engagement, contributing to the nation’s overall well-being and sense of togetherness,” she said.

The event catered to runners of all levels, from seasoned athletes to those simply looking to challenge themselves and contribute to a worthy cause.

Participants had the option to choose from three categories: a 21.1KM half-marathon, a 10KM run, and a 5KM run.

The race village at Sunway Geo Avenue was a hub of activity, with participants and spectators alike enjoying various fun and educational booths from Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Healthcare Group, Sunway Property, UNICEF, Rapid KL, and more.

The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and shared purpose as people from all walks of life came together to celebrate health, wellness, and the spirit of giving.

Many participants took to social media to share their moments of triumph and accomplishment, with photos and videos of the event flooding various platforms.

The Power of Coming Together for a Better Future

At the end of the day, it was clear that the Good Run was more than just a running event.

It was a celebration of health, community, and corporate social responsibility.

The Sunway Good Run also exemplifies the company’s dedication to promoting physical health and fitness and bettering the communities in which it operates.

As Sunway celebrates five decades of excellence, sustainability, and innovation, the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024 stands as a shining example of the company’s ongoing efforts to create a better future for all.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.