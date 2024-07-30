Carlo Rino’s Harry Potter Collection Will Thrill The Adult Potterheads

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Expanding on the triumph of last year’s lineup, Carlo Rino is thrilled to unveil the latest rendition of the Harry Potter series for the Summer 2024 season.

Crafted to thrill enthusiasts with all-new, enchanting designs inspired by the magical realm, every bag in this collection embodies the iconic colours and symbols of the four Hogwarts houses. Prepare to be spellbound by this magical assortment, featuring the Harry Potter Crossbody and the Harry Potter Bowler Bag.

Harry Potter Bowler Bag Harry Potter Bowler Bag

Showcasing the embroidery of all four houses of Hogwarts, the Harry Potter Crossbody is crafted with precision to reflect the enchantment of each house’s unique identity. Whether you’re exploring the city streets or attending a beachside gathering, this crossbody bag is the perfect way to flaunt your house pride through fashion.

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting World of Wizardry, the Harry Potter Bowler Bag is a spellbinding accessory adorned with the colours and symbols of Hogwarts houses, making it a coveted item for both style aficionados and wizarding enthusiasts. Made with great attention to detail, this bag seamlessly combines fashion and durability, ensuring it remains a timeless staple in your beachside wardrobe for summers to come.

Harry Potter Crossbody Golden Snitch bag charm Harry Potter crossbody

The Harry Potter Special Edition will be available at www.carlorino.net, in-store at Carlo Rino boutiques, nationwide and in major department stores in July 2024.

P.S: On 1 September, Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing back the annual Back to Hogwarts day. Fans can tune in to the official “Harry Potter” YouTube channel at 5.30pm Malaysian time (10:30am BST/5:30am ET) to watch the annual Showcase featuring Harry Potter-related updates.

