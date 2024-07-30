Art Of Speed 2024: A Thrilling Celebration Of Automotive Passion And Lifestyle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 13th edition of the Art of Speed (AOS) 2024, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) over the weekend (27-28 July) proved to be a resounding success, attracting automotive enthusiasts from all over the region.

The event, which has become a staple in the Malaysian car culture calendar, showcased an impressive array of customized vehicles, from classic cars to modern supercars, spread across three massive halls.

Despite the sweltering heat, with temperatures soaring above 35°C, throngs of car enthusiasts flocked to the event, undeterred by the weather.

AOS 2024’s indoor music showcase in Hall A was a non-stop, high-octane affair. The star-studded lineup kept the crowd pumped, with electrifying performances that had fans dancing from start to finish. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Here are the top highlights from this year’s AOS.

1. The Art of Speed Invitational Bike Build-Off 2024

Ten talented builders from across the country competed to impress the jury and public with their incredible customized motorcycles.

After much deliberation, Irwann Cheng from FNG Works emerged victorious, taking home the top honours for their stunning RXZ Twin Boss V2.

The masterpiece showcased exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and raw power, captivating both the judges and the audience.

As the jury pick winner, FNG Works will be able to ship their custom bike to Japan for the prestigious 32nd Annual MOONEYES Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2024.

2. The 2nd Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia

Fans and collectors of the iconic die-cast brand gathered at Hall C to celebrate their passion and share their love for these miniature wonders.

The convention buzzed with excitement as enthusiasts showcased their rare finds, traded with fellow collectors, and participated in various engaging activities.

Row after lovingly-detailed row of Hot Wheels die-cast cars, proudly displayed by avid collectors at the annual Hot Wheels Collectors Convention. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The highlight of the event was the launch of the first-ever convention-exclusive die-cast model from the Mattel factory specifically for Malaysia, in collaboration with Hot Wheels Design Manager Dwayne Vance.

This special release excited the collecting community, making it a must-have for serious Hot Wheels aficionados.

Hot Wheels Design Manager Dwayne Vance (right) was the man of the hour at his AOS 2024 meet-and-greet. The mastermind behind some of the brand’s most iconic designs, Vance wowed fans with his infectious passion and creative vision. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

3. Selangor FC Collaboration

AOS 2024 joined forces with Selangor FC (SFC) to support their powerful “Stop The Violence” campaign, which aims to bridge the gap between football and the automotive lifestyle.

This unique collaboration aimed to spread a message of peace and unity, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field.

Selangor FC’s kits were the talk of the town at AOS 2024. The sleek home jersey in the club’s signature red and yellow was a head-turner, while the bold black and gold away kit had fans buzzing. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari graced the event on Sunday to officiate the collaboration, underlining the significance of this partnership.

Attendees were treated to a special tour of AOS 2024, where they witnessed the fusion of football and automotive passion in a compelling display of unity and shared values.

4. Roda Rumble 2024 Two Wheels Gathering & Outdoor Festival

Supported by Retro Mania, it brought together motorcycle enthusiasts from all walks of life for a weekend of camaraderie, shared passion, and outdoor adventure.

The festival was a celebration of the freedom and exhilaration that comes with riding on two wheels, attracting riders from across the country.

Participants enjoyed scenic group rides, engaging workshops, and a vibrant marketplace showcasing the latest gear and accessories.

The festival also featured live music performances, delicious food trucks, and a warm campfire, creating an unforgettable experience for the riding community.

5. La Cultura: Malaysia’s Chicano Culture Appreciation Gathering

AOS 2024 paid tribute to the rich and vibrant Chicano culture with La Cultura, an immersive appreciation gathering that showcased the best of Cholo and Chicano style.

Attendees were treated to a stunning fashion display highlighting this unique cultural movement’s iconic looks and trends.

The event also featured mesmerizing dance performances and a pulsating DJ show that kept the crowd grooving throughout the day.

La Cultura served as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and appreciation for the Chicano lifestyle among the diverse AOS attendees.

6. SoundCircus Takeover

The crowd-favourite indoor music experience returned to Hall A, featuring an electrifying line-up of artists that kept the audience on their feet.

Headliners such as Spider, Gerhana Ska Cinta, Salam Musik, Jemson X Forcesparkbois, Slatan, and 53 Universe delivered powerful performances that resonated with the energetic crowd.

The SoundCircus Takeover created an immersive audio-visual spectacle with stunning light shows and heart-thumping beats.

The indoor setting allowed for a more intimate and intense experience, making it a highlight of AOS 2024 for music lovers and party-goers alike.

7. Lucky Draw Giveaways

AOS 2024 rewarded lucky attendees with incredible prizes that left them overjoyed and grateful.

On Saturday, one fortunate winner, Fitri Wahyudi Suparno, walked away with an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan to attend the 32nd Annual MOONEYES Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2024.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the best of Japanese custom culture left the winner ecstatic and eager to embark on this unforgettable journey.

On Sunday, Muhammad Farish Mohd Fadzil, who couldn’t contain his excitement upon hearing his name announced, was awarded the grand prize of a modified Honda Jazz due to the collaboration between AOS and QARTEL TV.

These lucky draw giveaways added an extra layer of anticipation and joy to the already thrilling AOS 2024 experience.

Muhammad Farish (centre) was all smiles as he was handed the keys to a tricked-out Honda Jazz at the event’s grand finale. (Pix: AOS)

8. Mini Crawler Club Malaysia: Thrilling Adventures for the Young and Young at Heart

Parents and kids alike were treated to an exciting and interactive experience at the Mini Crawler Club Malaysia booth.

The club set up a miniature off-track ground where children could rent mini crawlers and navigate through the challenging terrain under the guidance of experienced instructors.

The Mini Crawler Club Malaysia’s setup at AOS 2024 was a hit with the little ones. Wide-eyed kids lined up to take the controls of pint-sized off-roaders, navigating a rugged mini track under the watchful eye of seasoned adult enthusiasts. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The activity provided a safe and controlled environment for young enthusiasts to develop their driving skills and foster a love for off-road adventures.

Parents watched with pride as their little ones manoeuvred the mini crawlers with growing confidence, making it a fun and educational family activity at AOS 2024.

The Mini Crawler Club Malaysia’s display at AOS 2024 was a vibrant mosaic of miniature off-road machines. From sleek, high-tech models to rugged, trail-worn rigs, the crawlers came in every shape, size, and hue imaginable. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

9. Elevating Outdoor Adventures: Camping and Glamping Showcase

AOS 2024 catered to the growing interest in outdoor lifestyle by featuring various exhibitions showcasing the latest trends and products for camping and glamping enthusiasts.

Attendees explored a wide range of tents, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, and accessories that promised to elevate their outdoor experiences.

A sleek Mercedes with a state-of-the-art car tent attached, complete with all the bells and whistles. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One of the highlights was the car tent, a type of portable shelter that can be attached to the back of a car, providing a convenient way to camp or rest during outdoor adventures.

This innovative product garnered significant attention from visitors who were looking for a hassle-free camping solution.

The glamping display at AOS 2024 was designed to inspire visitors and demonstrate how comfort and style can be seamlessly integrated into the camping experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The exhibitions also featured innovative glamping setups, complete with luxurious furnishings and modern amenities, appealing to those who prefer a more comfortable and stylish approach to camping.

Experts were on hand to provide valuable tips and insights, helping attendees make informed decisions when planning their next outdoor adventure.

With tantalizing options, you’ll never go hungry with self-heating food packs. Prepare for your next adventure, or stock your emergency kit, with a variety of gourmet meals that store for up to two years. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Power of Passion, Creativity, and Community

AOS 2024 proved once again that it is more than just an automotive event; it is a celebration of passion, creativity, and the unbreakable bond between enthusiasts who live and breathe the automotive lifestyle.

The event brought together a diverse community of individuals who share a common love for all things automotive, fostering friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

In a charming display nestled among the gleaming vehicles and colurful exhibits, a young boy found himself captivated by a delightful surprise – a lively bunch of fuzzy, chirping chicks. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the sun set on MAEPS, attendees left with a renewed appreciation for the incredible talent, innovation, and camaraderie that define the AOS experience.

With each passing year, AOS continues to raise the bar, leaving enthusiasts eagerly anticipating what surprises and delights the next edition will bring.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.