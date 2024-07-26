Young Guardians Of Tradition: Children Breathe New Life Into Traditional Story Telling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where the rapid pace of modernization often threatens to overshadow traditional arts, a group of young performers is taking a stand to keep their cultural heritage alive.

On 10 August, the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) will bear witness to the enchanting musical Randai Mudo Pak Belalang, performed by approximately 20 children of staff and alumni from the National Academy of Arts, Culture, and Heritage (ASWARA).

Randai Mudo Pak Belalang is a traditional Minangkabau performing arts form from West Sumatra, Indonesia.

These young guardians of tradition are not merely performing; they are breathing new life into the art form of randai, ensuring that it remains a vibrant and integral part of Malaysian culture.

Under the guidance of director Mohd Adika Zainal, these children have embarked on a journey of cultural discovery and preservation, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of their heritage.

Embracing the Challenges and Rewards of Randai

Mohd Adika firmly believes in the power of introducing randai to children, stating, “By nurturing a love for traditional arts in the hearts of these young performers, we are ensuring that the legacy of randai will endure.

These children are not only learning the skills necessary to perform, but they are also developing a deep appreciation for their cultural roots.”

The road to the DFP stage has been challenging yet rewarding for these young cultural ambassadors.

Over a year, they have participated in workshops and rehearsals, honing their skills and developing a profound understanding of the art form.

Despite the demanding nature of randai, which requires extensive movement and energy, these children have embraced the challenge with unwavering enthusiasm and dedication.

Passion and Commitment

As choreographer Mohamed Yusmar Afeendi Yusof notes, “Working with child actors presents challenges, but their passion and commitment to preserving their cultural heritage have been truly inspiring. These children are not just performers but the future custodians of our traditional arts.”

The Randai Mudo Pak Belalang musical at DFP promises to celebrate the richness and beauty of Malaysian culture.

Three mandatory songs – Budu Landai, Cantik Manis, and Anak Bocek – were chosen for the Buka Gelanggang segment.

As the third instalment of the DFP Seni Festival 2024, this performance serves as a testament to the enduring power of the arts to unite generations and preserve cultural identity.

Nurturing the Next Generation

Through their dedication and talent, these young performers are sending a powerful message: that the future of traditional arts lies in the hands of the next generation.

By embracing their cultural heritage and bringing it to life on stage, they are ensuring that the legacy of randai will continue to thrive, inspiring others to cherish and celebrate the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture.

As the curtain rises on 10 August, the audience at DFP will not only be treated to a spectacular display of talent but also bear witness to the unwavering spirit of these young cultural guardians.

Their performance reminds us of the importance of preserving our heritage and the vital role of the arts in shaping our national identity.

The nostalgic story of Pak Belalang, who often relies on the wisdom of his son, Belalang, to solve his problems, is a beloved tale that has captured the hearts of Malaysians for generations. Originally depicted in the late Tan Sri P Ramlee’s classic, “Nujum Pak Belalang,” this heartwarming narrative has now found new life through the Randai Mudo Pak Belalang musical at DFP.

