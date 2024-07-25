Fun Events To Check Out This July In The Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just Jokes: A Special Showcase Show | 26-27 July | Soulcity Hub | 8.30pm | RM 45

This week, the special showcase features an amazing lineup of standup comedians and fresh acts, including a cool secret headliner. Some of the night’s acts include Mikhail Svrcula, Ayim Razak, Sundeep Singh, Andrew Netto, and Arul Molii. Get your tickets here before it’s sold out!

Serba Serbi | 26-28 July | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Serba Serbi is leaning on the theme of Razzle Dazzle so expect to see a range of accessories and fashionable items at the market this weekend. Prepare to dazzle your life with eye-catching jewellery, lanyards, phone covers, hair accessories, bags, and footwear.

Pingmin Midnight Canteen | 26-28 July | Lot 10 | 3pm-12am, 12pm-12am | Free public event

Pingmin Midnight Canteen will satisfy all your gastronomic needs when you’re out and about in Bukit Bintang. Some stalls participating include Cocotei, Kinjo Yakitori Bar, Kaijucrunch, Kori-Kori, Eng Eng’s, Flambae, Kefi Kohi, and Uncle Jeff Drinks. The other stalls include accessory shops.

SARASA Bookmark Crafting Workshop | 27 July | Tsutaya Bukit Jalil | 2pm-4pm

SARASA, a pen brand, is holding a workshop where participants can create and doodle their own oceanic bookmarks using SARASA gel pens. To join the free workshop, participants must purchase a vibrant 5C SARASA Vintage Pens set. The workshop is suitable for all levels.

Lorong Srikandi | 27 July | GMBB | 10am-10pm | Free public event

In collaboration with Lorong Belakang Bukit Bintang, Lorong Srikandi is focused on women. The market features stalls selling beauty and skincare products, and activities such as batik painting, traditional dances, self-defence demos, and more.

Olympic Village Plaza of Paris pop-up | Until 28 July | Pavilion KL | 10am-10pm

The pop-up by Visa and Maybank at Pavilion KL Centre Court will be open to the public until 28 July. Guests get to join the excitement over the Olympic games by participating in thrilling games and activities. The games include football, basketball, bowling, and sprinting booths.

They can also enjoy a slice of PAUL Olympic Pancake for free at PAUL’s booth with a purchase of RM120 and above and stand a chance to redeem exclusive Paris 2024 Olympic Maybank merchandise by shopping. Check the mall’s social media pages for more information and updates.

From Sketch To Print | Until 31 July | Tsutaya Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free public event

From Sketch To Print: A Journey of Illustration exhibit showcases the talented works of art by artists such as Farmer, I-Zack, Ah Guan, and Novia. Witness the magical transformation of hand-drawn sketches into beautifully crafted printed artworks such as postcards, stickers, and other merchandise.

Toyland Factory x Macott | Until 11 August | GMBB | 10am-10pm

Collectors Showcase: Toyland Factory x Macott celebrates Macott’s 20 years of expertise in premium toy production, including their own licensed products and other IPs. The pop-up store is open to the public for viewing in anticipation of Toyland Factory, a premium toy collective shop, officially opening in GMBB in November 2024.

Ombak Festival | 13-15 Sept | Desaru Coast | 12pm onwards | Ticketed event

The Ombak Festival at Desaru Coast, Johor promises a weekend of fun and music. There will be four captivating streams – Music & Performances, Visual Arts & Crafts, F&B, and Ombak Kids – for all ages to enjoy.

On 14 and 15 September, the festival will be headlined by five international acts such as pop culture icon Grace Jones, Grammy winner and R&B Hall of Fame inductee Macy Gray, 6x Grammy winner and 2x Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Swedish band The Cardigans, and British DJ and producer Quantic.

Festival Day Passes can be purchased from Ticketmelon or SISTIC, while Exclusive Ticketed Events can be purchased from Ticketmelon. For more information about Ombak Festival and to purchase festival Stay Packages, please visit www.ombakfestival.com

