Recognizing The Signs Of Autism Spectrum Disorder In Adults

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a prevalent neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction and communication.

While it is commonly associated with children, autism can also be diagnosed in adults, bringing its own set of challenges and characteristics.

A sharing on TikTok by the National Autism Society Of Malaysia (NASOM) in Setia Alam highlights seven key signs of autism in adults.

#autism #autisticadult #autismedewasa ♬ Vlog – Soft boy @nasomsetiaalam Ini adalah 7 ciri autisme dewasa. Ciri-ciri ini hanyalah ciri autism secara umum. Setiap individu autistik adalah unik dan mungkin mempunyai traits yang berbeza dari video ini. Jika anda boleh relate dengan ciri-ciri autisme dewasa ini, tak semestinya anda ada autisme. Boleh dapatkan keterangan lanjut dari pakar psikologi. #autisme

1. Differences in Social Communication

Picture credit: @Canva

Adults with autism often communicate differently.

They tend to be very direct with everyone, including family members, colleagues, and strangers.

Their speech is straightforward and literal, often lacking implied meanings, which can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

2. Differences in Non-Verbal Communication

Picture credit: @Canva

Communication involves not just words but also non-verbal cues like hand gestures and eye contact.

Autistic individuals may focus better during conversations if they avoid direct eye contact.

They might also have a monotonous voice, speak loudly without realizing it, and exhibit exaggerated speech patterns.

3. Difficulty Maintaining Social Relationships

Picture credit: @Canva

The unique communication style of autistic individuals can lead to misunderstandings and challenges in maintaining friendships.

Despite their desire to sustain these relationships, they often struggle due to these differences.

4. Difficulty Identifying Emotions

Picture credit: @Canva

While most people can easily express feelings like happiness, sadness, or disappointment, autistic individuals may struggle to articulate their emotions.

They often understand emotions through physical cues, such as associating crying with sadness. Many autistic adults (45% to 60%) experience alexithymia, a condition that makes it hard to name or describe emotions.

5. Stress and Anxiety from Masking Symptoms

Picture credit: @Canva

Autistic individuals often engage in “masking” to hide their symptoms and appear “normal.” This can lead to increased stress and anxiety.

To cope, they might engage in “stimming” as in repetitive movements or sounds, which helps them manage sensory input and emotional regulation.

6. Monotropic Thinking

Picture credit: @Canva

Autistic individuals often exhibit monotropic thinking, characterized by a focused and detailed interest in a narrow range of topics.

This intense focus can make it challenging for them to pay attention to things outside their interest “tunnel.”

7. Sensory Issues

Picture credit: @Canva

Many autistic individuals have heightened sensitivity to certain sensory inputs. They may be averse to loud noises, bright lights, or specific textures.

Conversely, some seek sensory input through repetitive movements or sounds, such as “fidgeting,” which helps them stay calm and focused.

Majority of Autism Cases in Malaysia are Among Children Under 12 Years Old

As of June 30, 2022, statistics show that there are 36,601 individuals in Malaysia diagnosed with autism.

Of this number, 24,748 (67.6%) are children under the age of 12, while the remaining 32.4% are from other age groups, including adults.

Children with autism can be identified by certain characteristics that can be detected as early as 18 months.

Like adults, autistic children also experience difficulties with speech and communication skills. This condition makes it hard for them to understand speech, speak, and express their needs.

They also struggle to socialize with other children and often play alone due to issues with social interaction skills.

Children with Autism Have Low IQs, But It Doesn’t Hinder Success

In terms of sensory issues, there are also autistic children who are sensitive to loud noises, touch, and taste. This causes them to dislike being touched or hugged.

Most cases of autism in children are often associated with delays in cognitive development. This causes many of them to have lower IQ levels compared to other children.

However, this condition does not prevent some autistic individuals from succeeding in difficult tasks. In fact, some have even achieved PhDs in higher education.

