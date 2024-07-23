Lace Up And Run For A Good Cause At Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mark your calendars, running enthusiasts! The Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024 is just around the corner, and it’s time to lace up your shoes and get ready for an unforgettable experience.

This event, set to take place on July 28, 2024, at the stunning Sunway Geo Avenue in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, promises to celebrate fitness, community, and the power of making a difference.

Whether you’re a seasoned marathon runner or a casual jogger, you have a place at the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024.

With three exciting categories to choose from – 5KM Fun Run, 10KM Competitive Run, and 21.1KM Competitive Run – you can select the challenge that best suits your skills and aspirations.

And the best part? By participating, you’ll be contributing to a worthy cause and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Act Fast and Save Big

But that’s not all – the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024 offers an incredible early bird promotion you won’t want to miss!

For a limited time, you can secure your spot at unbeatable prices: just RM35 for the 5KM Fun Run, RM45 for the 10KM Competitive Run, and RM55 for the 21.1KM Competitive Run.

These prices are a steal compared to the regular rates, which are an additional RM10 for each category.

So, don’t wait – grab your early bird ticket now and save while you can!

Exclusive Perks and Unforgettable Experiences

As a participant, you’ll get the satisfaction of pushing your limits and achieving your goals and enjoy a range of exclusive perks.

From stylish Ultron® event jerseys to prestigious finisher medals and personalized e-certificates to essential safety measures like personal accident insurance, the Sunway-Rapid KL Good Run 2024 has got you covered.

And let’s not forget the light refreshments that will energise you throughout the event!

The race pack collection is conveniently scheduled for Friday and Saturday (26 and 27 July) at Sunway Geo Avenue, giving you ample time to get your gear and get ready to run.

But don’t delay – registration ends on Friday before midnight, so make sure to secure your spot before it’s too late.

