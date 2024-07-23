Effective Tips For Keeping Your Vegetables Fresh In The Fridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s a common misconception that simply placing vegetables in the refrigerator is enough to keep them fresh. In reality, each type of vegetable has its own specific method of cutting and washing before storage to ensure longevity.

Incorrect cutting can lead to oxidation, wilting, and loss of freshness.

Here are some expert tips shared by a user on Twitter (@zalyazahari) on how to properly store different types of vegetables:

1. Storing Lemongrass

(Picture credits: @Canva)

Trim the roots and outer layers before placing the lemongrass in a container with half-filled water. Change the water every four days to maintain freshness.

2. Storing Ginger and Galangal

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Ensure these are dried thoroughly before storing them in a container or zip lock bag. Use tissue paper to line the container but it’s unnecessary for zip lock bags.

3. Storing Potatoes

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Potatoes can be stored in vacuum-sealed bags to slow down spoilage or wrapped in paper bags. Both methods aim to protect them from environmental exposure.

4. Storing Mustard Greens and Broccoli

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Cut these vegetables into any shape, then place them in a container or zip lock bag lined with tissue paper. The tissue helps absorb moisture from the vegetables.

5. Storing Key Limes

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Wash and dry the limes before placing them in a zip lock bag or container. To prevent yellowing and extend shelf life to about a month, store them in the freezer compartment of the fridge.

6. Storing Pandan Leaves

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Clean the pandan leaves, then tie or cut them to fit the container. Store them in the freezer for optimal freshness.

7. Storing Tomatoes

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Avoid washing tomatoes after purchase. Instead, wipe them with tissue paper and store them in a container lined with tissue paper in the refrigerator.

8. Storing Cucumbers

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Uncut cucumbers should be stored in a zip lock bag, while cut cucumbers should be wrapped in plastic wrap before refrigeration.

9. Storing Carrots

(Pictures for illustrative purposes only)

Trim the green tops slightly and place the carrots in a container filled with water. Seal the container and store it in the refrigerator.

Actually setiap sayur ada cara nya nak simpan supaya dia tahan lama and korang pun tak perlu keluar beli secara kerap 🛒



Reviving Wilted Vegetables

To restore the freshness of wilted vegetables, soak them in cold water for an extended period until they regain their crispness.

Placing the soaking vegetables in the refrigerator keeps the water cold.

According to EatingWell, most vegetables need only 15 to 30 minutes of soaking, while carrots might require up to an hour.

(Picture credit: @Canva)

This method, known as deplasmolysis, rehydrates the vegetable cells. It works effectively for leafy greens like salad, kesum leaves, and petai, but only if the vegetables are wilted and not already spoiled.

By following these tailored storage tips, you can extend the freshness and lifespan of your vegetables, ensuring they remain crisp and nutritious for longer periods.

