Warm Wishes Of Love And Strength As Fans React To Harith Iskander And Wife’s Amicable Divorce

Stand-up comedian, actor and director Harith Iskander and wife Dr Jezamine Lim broke their silence on their impending divorce yesterday in an exclusive interview with TRP.

Hosted by television personality Daphne Iking, the interview was also shared by Harith through his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In the video, Harith put the blame on himself, saying the decision to divorce was mutual after they had tried everything “humanly possible” to fix their marriage.

Even though they have filed for divorce, Harith and Jezamine remain good friends and have vowed that their children will remain top priority for both.

Not only that, they also have a meticulous plan to ensure that the care and management of the children runs perfectly.

In fact, they both insist that they will ensure that the three of them are not affected by whatever comes next.

The exclusive disclosure clearly invited various reactions from social media users.

Many were sad and surprised as it came as a shock that the two would go their separate ways after being married for 14 years.

In fact, due to the warmth that Harith and Jezamine showed throughout the interview, many hoped that their relationship as husband and wife can be fixed.

However, there are also those who accepted and saw the news positively and hoped for happiness for both of them.

In addition, some also praised Harith for having the courage to come forward to explain the matter.

Harith and Jezamine got married on 12 June 2010 and as a result of their 14-year marriage, the couple was blessed with three children.

Rumors regarding the marital status of the “Godfather of Malaysia’s Stand-Up Comedy” began to emerge after a report went viral stating that Jezamine filed for divorce at the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Lower Court around June last year.

The news took many by surprise, especially fans of Harith.

Following are some of the comments by those who saw the interview:

