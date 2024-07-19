What Do You Think Of Dress Codes That Make No Sense?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dress codes are created out of social perceptions and norms. It can serve a purpose as it can portray professionalism in certain work settings, respect and grace at a formal wedding party, and provide uniformity in organisations.

However, some people hold the idea of dress codes too strictly to everyone’s detriment. This is because dress codes are usually on the formal side and will eventually incur some cost to maintain. In other words, certain dress codes still denote social class.

Recently, a TikTok video by CuteCarry Sdn Bhd, a training and consulting company focused on personal image and branding, discussed the dress code of public servants in Malaysia.

It was a response to a question from a follower who asked Hafiz Mustapha, the founder of CuteCarry, for his opinion about government staff pairing baju kurung with sneakers, colourful striped socks, and a crossbody canvas bag.

Hafiz explained that the question showed that the particular person wasn’t following the dress code set for public servants. Due to this, he believes the person had inadvertently tarnished the image of public servants.

He advised bosses such as managers and supervisors to remind their staff to follow the dress code.

In the comments section, some disagreed that the clothes pairing is wrong and emphasised that comfort is equally important. Most pointed out how wearing sneakers was much more comfortable than wearing heels day in and out for women.

Some women shared that wearing heels to work for years destroyed their bodies such as hips and knees so they had to change to sneakers.

For some professions such as a doctor or a teacher, the women shared that it was easier for them to move in flat shoes.

Meanwhile, some found a workaround to suit their needs. They advised others to keep comfortable shoes for the office and only change to heels if they have to meet with customers or clients outside.

The question on TikTok certainly opened the conversation about dress codes and how it often forgets about comfort and long-term health. Dress codes are also especially focused or scrutinised on women.

