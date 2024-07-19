Somersby’s Tropical Twist: Pineapple & Lime Cider Hits Malaysian Shores

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Somersby, a trailblazer in cider innovation, has consistently challenged the status quo and refused to settle for the mundane.

Known for its innovative and creative cider flavours, Somersby has become a staple in the Malaysian beverage scene, captivating cider enthusiasts’ hearts and taste buds nationwide.

And now, they’re back at it again with a tropical twist sure to make waves – introducing the limited-edition Somersby Pineapple & Lime cider.

A Tropical Symphony in a Bottle

Imagine the luscious sweetness of ripe pineapples, married perfectly with the zesty tang of fresh limes – the essence of this new cider creation.

It’s a match made in tropical heaven, bottled up and ready to transport you to a sun-soaked paradise with every sip.

The best part? Malaysia is the first Asian country to taste this delightful concoction, which is available in convenient 320ml cans.

Grab your passport to paradise with these 320ml cans of pure sunshine, now stocked at a store near you. (Pix: Somersby Malaysia)

Bringing Joy to Malaysian Cider Lovers

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director at Carlsberg Malaysia, couldn’t contain her excitement about this new launch.

“At Somersby, we’re obsessed about bringing innovative joy to fans, ensuring our consumers always have exciting new flavours to explore,” she said with a beaming smile.

“As Malaysia’s best-selling cider, we’re ecstatic to introduce this limited-edition Somersby Pineapple & Lime cider, an offering that perfectly captures the tropical flavours Malaysians love.”

A Tropical Oasis Awaits: Somersby’s Pop-Up Event Serves Up Cider-Infused Delights

But Somersby isn’t just stopping at the cider itself – they’re going all out with a Tropical Adventure pop-up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from 19 July to 21 July, followed by similar events in George Town, Penang and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Imagine sipping on a Somersby cider-infused popsicle, a kaleidoscope of flavours dancing on your tongue as you beat the heat.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve even teamed up with The Ice Cream Bar to bring you a refreshing Somersby cider-infused sorbet. It’s a tropical party for your taste buds, and everyone’s invited!

Win Exclusive Merchandise and Create Your Own Cider Concoction

Of course, no Somersby event would be complete without a chance to win some exclusive merchandise.

Visitors to the pop-up can participate in games and activities to snag some cool Somersby swag or even create their unique cider concoction at the Make-Your-Own-Drinks station.

And for those who can’t attend the event, don’t worry – you can still get in on the action by purchasing Somersby products on Grab and Shopee to redeem a free limited-edition Somersby Pineapple & Lime branded shirt.

It’s like wearing a piece of the tropics on your back!

Embark on a Tropical Adventure with Somersby Pineapple & Lime

So, what are you waiting for?

Gather your friends, head to the nearest store, and get ready for a tropical adventure with Somersby Pineapple & Lime.

It’s time to add some zest and excitement to your cider game and embrace the wonderful world of Somersby.

But don’t wait too long – this limited-edition flavour won’t be around forever! Cheers to life on the bright side, one sip at a time.

