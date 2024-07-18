Watch The Night Sky Or A Show? You Can Do It All This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re not too busy looking up at the night sky, this weekend is packed with fun and interesting shows, plays, markets, and an art exhibition.

Perseids Meteor Shower | Until 24 August | Somewhere dark at night without light pollution

The Perseids meteor shower will take place until 24 August. To get the best views, make sure the location is dark without light pollution.

Twisted: A Different Kind Of Fairy Tale | 18-21 July | KLPAC | 8pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

Are you tired of the usual fairy tale princess and villain(ness) trope? Twisted gives fairy tale characters a contemporary twist, featuring strong and independent leads for both genders. Oh, those poor unfortunate souls. Get your tickets here.

Fatal Attraction Exhibit | Until 31 December| 6th Floor, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free admission

Fatal Attraction is a wildlife photography exhibition by Chien C. Lee. The exhibition shares a glimpse of Chien’s journey over the past three decades in researching the tropical pitcher plant of the genus Nepenthes. The holding leaves can lure, trap, and devour insects but also small animals like rats. There are more than a hundred pitcher plant species known and the exhibit provides a snapshot of what’s out there.

“If There Is An Afterlife” Play | 19-21 July | pangkin@ejklsseni, Wangsa Maju | 8.30pm, 3.30pm | RM45 (flat)

If There Is An Afterlife, I Hope It’s Your Version Instead Of Mine is a play by Asyraf Syahir Najib. It tells the story of a religiously sceptical Malay woman in her early 30s, Sofia (Myrra Baity Khan), who’s pushed to re-examine their beliefs and confront their views on life while taking care of her religious cancer-stricken mother.

The play explores the themes of death of a loved one, beliefs and faiths, questions about the afterlife, emotional numbness, and self-destructive coping mechanisms. Get your tickets by emailing admin@ejklsseni.com or asyrafsyahir@ejklsseni.com or drop them a message on Instagram.

Curator’s Market | 19-21 July | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Curator’s Lab is back with its Curator’s Market featuring niche finds made by passionate artisans. Hunt for new outfits, accessories, rare vintage items, thrift treasures, and more. Live performances from local talents and DJs will keep the atmosphere vibrant.

Pasar Seloka Weekend Picnic | 20-21 July | Menara Mustapha Kamal | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Pasar Seloka Weekend Picnic features The Messy Club and over 70 amazing vendors this weekend. It’ll be a fun day of eating, shopping, socialising, and more.

Broadway & Beyond | 20-21 July | PJPAC | 8pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

The talented cast from the Tutan Festival Orchestra will transport the audience through a musical journey like no other. Revisit timeless classics and show-stopping numbers from the heart of Broadway and beyond this weekend. Remember to purchase your tickets here.

Just Jokes: Notes & Jokes | 23 July | The Ark Event Space | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Just Jokes is having its first musical comedy night on a weekday. The lineup features amazing stand-up comedians such as Murty, Moghul Miz, Hannan Azlan, Prakash Daniel, Nat Kang, Jan Yuen with Mahyar as the host. Each person will be playing an instrument of choice so it’s bound to be an entertaining night. Of course, you have to get your tickets here la.

