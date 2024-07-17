Tipsy Flamingo KL: Where Culinary Dreams Take Flight In A Pink Paradise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the bustling heart of Kuala Lumpur, a culinary oasis awaits those seeking a unique dining experience.

Tipsy Flamingo KL, the city’s beach club concept in TRX, is spreading its wings and soaring to new heights with a fresh, upgraded menu that promises to tantalize taste buds and create lasting memories.

Whether you’re a fan of Tipsy Flamingo’s Singaporean roots or a curious diner eager to explore new culinary horizons, the restaurant’s expanded presence in Kuala Lumpur promises to be a thrilling addition to the city’s dining scene.

As you step into Tipsy Flamingo KL, you’ll be transported to a world with vibrant energy and bold flavours.

The restaurant’s playful pink interior, reminiscent of its Singaporean counterpart, sets the stage for a dining experience that is as memorable as delicious.

From the plush velvet chairs to the elegant rose gold accents, every detail has been carefully chosen to create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? At Tipsy Flamingo KL, you can have your pink paradise and your delicious meal all in one pretty package. (Pix: Tipsy Flamingo KL)

A Culinary Journey Through Tipsy Flamingo KL’s New Menu

The new menu celebrates culinary excellence with succulent seafood platters, mouthwatering main courses, and decadent desserts.

Diners can indulge in the Lamb Rack with Asparagus, a masterpiece that showcases tender, aromatic lamb paired with crisp asparagus.

For those craving a taste of local flavours, the Seared Barramundi “Dry Laksa” is a must-try.

The barramundi is perfectly seared to a golden crisp while remaining flaky and tender on the inside.

It’s then nestled on a bed of aromatic dry laksa paste, packed with Southeast Asian flavours—think lemongrass, galangal, and chilli—with a hint of coconut to balance out the spice.

Who says you can’t have a little sass with your seafood? At Tipsy Flamingo KL, anything goes. (Pix: Tipsy Flamingo KL)

But the star of the show might just be the Moonlight Beef Kuey Teow, a dish that perfectly harmonizes tender beef with silky flat rice noodles and a luscious egg yolk.

The dreamy Moonlight Beef Kuey Teow would be like a warm hug from your favourite auntie if your auntie were a master chef with a penchant for creating culinary masterpieces. (Pix: Tipsy Flamingo KL)

And let’s not forget about the sweet endings.

The French Toast with Berries Compote is a heavenly combination of fluffy French toast, luscious berry compote, creamy honeycomb ice cream, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

It’s the perfect way to end your meal on a blissful note.

This heavenly combo of fluffy French toast, luscious berry compote, creamy honeycomb ice cream, and a drizzle of maple syrup is like a party in your mouth, and everyone’s invited. (Pix: Tipsy Flamingo KL)

The sensory experience doesn’t stop there.

Tipsy Flamingo KL takes your dining journey to the next level with the addition of live music performances.

As you savour the delectable dishes, let the talented musicians’ soulful melodies and lively beats wash over you, creating an immersive atmosphere that perfectly complements the flavours on your plate.

Where Affordable Luxury Meets Culinary Delight

To complement your dining experience, Tipsy Flamingo KL has also introduced two new beverages: Gatão White Can, a refreshing Vinho Verde wine from Portugal, and Yaldara Zero Still Red, a de-alcoholised wine from Australia that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family.

But Tipsy Flamingo KL isn’t just about indulgence; your wallet will thank you.

The weekday lunch set at RM22 is a steal for those looking for a quick, affordable lunch with a twist.

From Mondays to Fridays, from 12 pm to 3 pm, diners can choose from various mains and drinks, including the creamy Mushroom Pasta, the fiery Mala Karaage Chicken with Rice, and the refreshing Iced Lemon Tea.

So gather your friends, family, or that special someone and head to Tipsy Flamingo KL.

Its tempting new menu and unbeatable ambience make it the perfect spot to indulge, unwind, and let your taste buds soar.

Make your reservations now and prepare to embark on a culinary adventure.

#GetTipsyInPink #TipsyCollectiveSG #TipsyFlamingo #eatdrinkkl ♬ Cap – burrell @enjoyeatplaylove ⁣🦩 YAYYY!! Tipsy Flamingo has expanded from Singapore to Malaysia! It is now the hippest place to have drinks, dine and chill in Kuala Lumpur! In conjunction with @tipsyflamingomy's opening, they are offering their first, not-to-be-missed 1-for-1 main course promotion that is valid for dine-in daily from 23 February to 22 March 2024, 12pm to 9.30pm 🥰🥰⁣ ⁣ Poolside Tapas⁣ – Stuffed Tau Pok⁣ – Szechuan Mala Karaage⁣ – Sour Plum Fries⁣ ⁣ Sunny Starters⁣ -Ebi Katsu Sando with Spicy Mentaiko⁣ ⁣ Flamboyant Mains⁣ – Wagyu Beef Burger with Fries⁣ ⁣ Tipsy Signatures⁣ – Chicken Hor Fun⁣ – KL Hokkien Mee⁣ ⁣ Sweet Treats⁣ – Tipsy Burnt Cheesecake⁣ ⁣ Drinks⁣ – Violetta Gin Spot⁣ – Tropicano⁣ •⁣⁣⁣⁣ •⁣⁣⁣⁣ •⁣ #TipsyFlamingoKL

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.