Our Firefighters Learn How To Tackle EV Emergency Cases From Mercedes-Benz

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia conducted a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) emergency training programme for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) team at its state-of-the-art Training Academy in Puchong, Selangor, recently.

As the adoption of EVs continues to gain momentum in Malaysia, the need for emergency responders to be adequately trained in managing EV-related incidents has become increasingly important.

The Electrification Drive: Fire and Rescue Team Orientation programme was designed to meet this crucial need by offering essential information about the technology within electric vehicles and outlining the industry’s best practices for managing EVs in various challenging scenarios.

We are happy to be working closely with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia team over the years to establish and sustain a crucial support system, which creates a conducive ecosystem for EV and drivers. This initiative underscores Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s commitment to public safety by equipping rescue teams with the necessary knowledge and tools to manage EV emergencies. This not only enhances the safety of both responders and vehicle occupants but also minimises response time and maximises operational efficiency. Amanda Zhang, President of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia

More than 40 Bomba personnel participated in the training, which covered theoretical aspects as well as hands-on practical experience to safely manage electric vehicle incidents.

This includes identification of EV models, high voltage vehicle and battery handling, battery scanner usage, fire blanket application, emergency protocols and the use of the Mercedes-Benz Rescue Assist App.

With the increase in electric mobility, there is a compelling need to understand and harness both the potentials and challenges of EV driving. It is crucial for emergency responders to be trained on the safety procedures for handling high-voltage vehicles and batteries, and to use battery scanners to evaluate battery conditions. Moreover, recognising various EV models and their specific components, including cutting techniques for rescue operations, is essential. This specialised training reduces risks during incidents and enhances both the efficiency and safety of our teams, allowing them to manage situations effectively while minimising hazards to themselves and the public. Senior Fire and Rescue Department Superintendent I (PgKB I) Mohd Tilmizi Mustapa

Hands-on training was also provided on the Mercedes-Benz Rescue Assist App, which enables responders to access critical vehicle information quickly.

Edmin Naidoo delivering his opening remarks in front of Bomba personnel.

By learning how to locate and scan QR codes, rescue teams can obtain vehicle-specific data promptly, even in scenarios where the QR codes are inaccessible.

This rapid access to information can be crucial in time-sensitive emergency situations.

At Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, all our technical experts in authorised service centres are rigorously trained and qualified to handle the complex composition of EVs. This level of expertise sets us apart, ensuring that our customers receive the highest standard of safety and service. Extending this expertise to Bomba, aligns with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and service. Edmin Naidoo, Vice President of Customer Services at Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia

Safety remains at the core of Mercedes-Benz’s ethos. The initiative underscores its dedication to collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance public safety and

support the nation’s transition towards a sustainable automotive future.

By sharing its expertise and resources, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia aims to contribute to the development of a well-prepared and efficient emergency response ecosystem, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community as automotive technologies evolve.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.