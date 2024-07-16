Talentime: The OG Talent Show That Had Everyone In Malaya & Singapura Hooked!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the age before Netflix and viral TikTok challenges, there was a simpler, yet equally thrilling form of entertainment that captured the hearts of many in Malaya: Talentime!

This iconic radio talent show not only showcased local talent but also created a sense of community and excitement that resonated throughout the nation. Let’s take a fun and nostalgic trip down memory lane to explore the magic of Talentime.

Talentime began in 1949 on Radio Malaya and quickly became a huge hit.

Philips transistor radio, c. 1950s to 60s. Image via roots.gov.sg. Collection of National Museum of Singapore.

At a time when television was a luxury and the internet was unheard of, radio was the king of entertainment. People would gather around their radios, eagerly waiting for the next big show.

Talentime was the brainchild of the pioneering broadcasters at Radio Malaya, who aimed to provide a platform for aspiring singers, musicians, and performers to showcase their skills. It was initially called “Amateur Hour” before they settled on “Talentime”.

In the late 1940s, as Malaya was rebuilding from the aftermath of World War II, there was a thirst for entertainment that celebrated local talent.

Responding to a survey revealing a love for local music and variety shows, Radio Malaya introduced Talentime in January 1949.

Once every two weeks, performances were recorded in front of a live audience on a Friday, then aired on radio the following Monday.

Freddie Jansen. Image reproduced from “It’s Talentime Tonight,” Malaya Tribune, 27 April 1949, 8. (From NewspaperSG via biblioasia.)

The first winner, Freddie Jansen, won over the audience with his crooning style, reminiscent of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Audience participation was a key feature, with winners determined by the loudest applause measured by an applause meter. This interactivity created a sense of community and excitement, making Talentime a household name.

During another round of finals at the Victoria Concert Hall in Singapore, more than a thousand people came to watch while thousands more listened to the broadcasts.

A whopping 200 forged tickets were collected, in addition to the 850 officially issued tickets!

Image reproduced from “It’s Talentime Tonight,” Malaya Tribune, 27 April 1949, 8. (From NewspaperSG via biblioasia).



Larry Fenton and his Tin Can Toledos emerged as winners. Unlike Jansen’s crooning style, the Tin Can Toledos were cowboy – they sang, yodelled, and did impressions.

The introduction of Television Singapura in 1963 brought Talentime to the small screen in 1967.

Image from Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, courtesy of National Archives of Singapore via biblioasia.

The impact was immediate and profound. The first televised Talentime captivated the nation, with traffic reportedly coming to a standstill as people flocked to electronic stores to watch the show.

With the advent of television, audiences had higher standards for singers. Performers needed to excel not only in their musical talents but also in their visual presentation, including costumes, movements, and facial expressions.

In 1978, The Masquerades wooed audiences in tight costumes, red capes, and sequin masks. They maintained their mysterious masked appearance until the finals. According to the Straits Times, the dramatic reveal of their faces and identities during their performance of “I Want to Give Everything to You” was a fitting end to their act.

Talentime was more than just a radio show – it was a launchpad for many local stars who would go on to have illustrious careers.

L: The Vintage, winner of the 1976 Talentime. Image reproduced from “Vintage Victory,” New Nation, 29 October 1976, 1. (From NewspaperSG via biblioasia). R: The Crescendos, 1963. (Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, courtesy of National Archives of Singapore, via biblioasia.)

The Crescendos, who won in 1963, went on to release Singapore’s first pop record with an international label, thanks to their exposure on Talentime.

The Quests. Photo taken at the Peter Robinson Studio on Orchard Road. Courtesy of Vernon Cornelius. (via blblioasia)

The Quests were discovered while participating in Radio Talentime. They signed with EMI, and their hit single “Shanty” dethroned The Beatles on the local charts.

Matthew & The Mandarins. (via mothership.sg)

Names like Sakura Teng, a pop sensation, and the late Matthew Tan, a country singer, first found fame through Talentime. The show provided these artists with exposure and the confidence to pursue their dreams, proving that local talent could shine brightly on the national stage.

What made Talentime truly special was its ability to foster a sense of community.

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Families and friends would gather to listen to the show, discuss their favourite performers and predict the winners. This communal experience was a testament to the power of radio to bring people together, creating shared memories that would last a lifetime.

While Talentime may no longer be on air, its legacy lives on.

It paved the way for subsequent talent shows and reality TV competitions in Malaysia, like Akademi Fantasia and Malaysian Idol.

More importantly, it left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who experienced it, reminding us of a time when the simple act of gathering around a radio could bring so much joy and excitement.

