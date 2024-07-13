No Plans For The Weekend? Give Kalki 2898 AD A Shot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Indian movie industry has seen significant growth over the past few years, producing films that cater to diverse audiences worldwide.

One such film, currently showing in cinemas, is Kalki 2898 AD.

As soon as it hit theatres on 27 June, it created a buzz on social media.

If you have no plans yet for the weekend, we highly recommend putting this on your to-do list.

What’s the movie about?

Set 6,000 years in the future, Kalki 2898 AD draws inspiration from the ancient Hindu mythological epic, the Mahabharata.

The narrative begins at the conclusion of the Mahabharata war, depicting a dystopian Earth ravaged by human actions that have endangered nature.

The plot centers on Ashwatthama, the protagonist, whose mission is to protect an unborn child prophesied to save the world from the antagonist, Yaskin.

The story intricately weaves between past and future timelines, providing a clear understanding of each character’s arc.

While the film starts slowly, the increasing tempo keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see what happens next.

A visual feast

A major highlight of Kalki 2898 AD is its stunning graphics and visual effects, which bring the futuristic setting and advanced technology to life.

This sci-fi action film is visually captivating with amazing action sequences maintaining audience engagement throughout its runtime.

Screenshot from YouTube

Who are the players?

The film boasts an impressive cast from various Indian film industries with big names such as Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Hassan as Supreme Yaskin, Deepika Padukone as Sum 80 and Prabhas as Bhairava.

Despite not having equal screen time, each actor in the movie delivers a memorable performance, with Kamal standing out in his limited but impactful appearances.

Verdict

Though rooted in Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD transcends cultural boundaries, offering universal appeal.

Originally in Telugu, the movie however has various language options. At Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), the movie is available in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu (with English subtitles). Tanjung Golden Village (TGV) cinemas is offering the movie in Tamil and Hindi.

We give this film a 4/5 for its captivating screenplay, stellar cast, and remarkable visual effects.

Kalki 2898 AD is a must-watch for anyone seeking an enthralling cinematic experience.

