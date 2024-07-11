What To See & Do This Weekend In The Klang Valley?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend is a little toned down with a standup comedy, a book market, art shows, a dance showcase, and even a wedding showcase for the lovebirds.

Imprints of Existence | 11-14 July | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

The Malaysia Institute of Art’s Fine Art Department is holding its Diploma Showcase at Floor 3A at GMBB. Come delve into the profound inner world of semester 5 Fine Art students as they show works of different mediums based on their imprints on life.

Fresh Bits | 12 & 13 July | KL Comedy Corner, Subang Jaya | 9pm | RM30

Image: KL Comedy Corner/FB

The unique comedy showcase features a large lineup of both seasoned comedians and rising stars, all trying out their newest and freshest material. Bring your friends, grab a drink, and enjoy a night of unfiltered and brand-new jokes and hilarious stories. You’ll hear it all first here. (Yes, tickets here).

Jiwa Bola | 12-14 July | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Pasar Minggu’s Jiwa Bola market hits Pasar Seni with KeepItStreetKL for a weekend packed with everything football. There’ll be arcade games, football freestyle competition, and vendors to help complete all your wardrobe needs.

Teh Hijau Kuala Lumpur | 13 July | Stadium Bola Sepak KL | 9am-5pm | Free public event

DBKL is hosting Teh Hijau Kuala Lumpur featuring many activities to keep families occupied and excited. Some planned activities include a 3km Fun Run, Digimon Battle, B-Boy Dance, Paper Plane-making, Skateboarding, BMX, and a cosplay competition. There are prices to win too!

Typographic Observations in Sentul | 13 July | A+ Works of Art | 2pm | Free public event

Every signboard tells an intriguing story about language and place. Designers David Ho and Louie Lee (Huruf) will share their insights on the typographic landscape of Sentul and the broader region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Marriott Bonvoy Wedding Showcase | 13-14 July | St. Regis KL | 11am-6pm | Free admission

Image: Marriott Bonvoy

If you’re in the midst of wedding planning, you can get some inspiration from Marriott Bonvoy’s wedding showcase. It’ll be a weekend filled with inspiration, exclusive packages, and enticing lucky draws to transform your dream wedding into a reality.

The showcase features a selection of 22 Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts from Malaysia and Indonesia, over 20 iconic brands and esteemed wedding vendors presenting a range of wedding services, and stunning bridal fashion from iconic brands such as The Proposal, Gelly Wee, Rizman Ruzaini, and Amee Phillips styled by Min Luna.

Lemang Clay Magnet Workshop | 13-14 July | Cheras LeisureMall | 11am-3pm

Image: Cheras LeisureMall/IG

Globalart is holding a lemang clay magnet workshop on the Ground Floor of Cheras LeisureMall. The workshop is applicable for shoppers who spend any amount in the mall on the same day of the workshop and present the receipt as an “entry ticket.”

Pasar Buku Janda Baik | 13-14 July | Lorien, Janda Baik | 10am-6pm | Free public event

Looking for a new book to read? Try your luck at this book market featuring new, used, rare and collectors’ books. Since it’s held in a garden area, you can also have a picnic under the trees and read. There’s also a stream in front of the garden for kids to dip in.

Artku Dance Fest – 55.5 | 13 & 14 July | Stage 1, PJPAC | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Mew Chang Tsing’s upcoming dance production entitled “55.5” signifies her age and the manifestation of her dance ideas in her Buku 555. The choreographic styles include contemporary ballet, contemporary dance, and dance theatre.

“55.5” will showcase the incredible talents of over 20 performers, including both seasoned dancers and exceptional students handpicked by Mew from dance schools across the Klang Valley. Do not miss the enchanting “White Snake Endeavour” featuring stunning commissioned music and visual art. Get your tickets here.

