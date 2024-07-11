KLFW 2024: Watch The Runway Shows Live At KLCC For The First Time Ever!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) is gearing up for its 12th edition of the most fashionable week of the year, teaming up with Suria KLCC and KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd for the first time to present an exciting week of local fashion talent!

From 29 July to 4 August 2024, over 50 designers and brands will showcase their ready-to-wear collections against the stunning backdrop of the PETRONAS Twin Towers at KLCC Park’s Esplanade!

(Credit: KLFW)

This specially constructed venue spans 12,000 square feet and features a main show hall, runways, activation spaces, and can host up to 500 guests per show.

While the show space is only for invited guests, the venue features a large LED screen that will livestream the runway shows, making it the first time KLFW is open to the public in this way!

KLFW 2023. (Credit: KLFW)

KLFW 2024 is set to push fashion boundaries with a diverse range of styles, including contemporary designs, bold deconstructed pieces, sophisticated streetwear, and hybrid designs that combine comfort and high fashion.

Newcomers like Akudesign, Corak, Ghostboy, LARNEY, SHALS, and Tact will make their KLFW debut, while established names like Fuzana Mokhtaza, Rizman Ruzaini, Fiziwoo, Nurita Harith, and Alia Bastamam will also grace the runway.

KLFW 2023. (Credit: KLFW)

This year, KLFW highlights the art of batik in a special segment called “Fashion Forward Batik Malaysia” with Kelantan-based brand Ruzzgahara. Additionally, the “Design To Sustain” segment, driven by the new PEUGEOT 408, will feature 15 finalists from the KLFW Designer Search 2024, following in the footsteps of Uzair Shoid, who won in 2022.

Andrew Tan, Founder of KLFW delivering his speech at KLFW 2024 Official Media Launch. (Credit: KLFW)

Following the success of KLFW 2023’s refreshed format of 7 different spaces across 7 days, we were fueled by even greater expectations and aspirations to deliver another year of cutting-edge trends, meaningful impact and world-class fashion. KLFW 2024 and its new iconic show space for the year is a testament to our 12-year journey in advocating for the homegrown fashion industry, made possible by the support of designers, sponsors, partners and the local fashion-savvy community. Andrew Tan, Founder of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

Sponsors like Suria KLCC, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, AmBank Group, L’Oréal Paris, Poh Kong, MOCCONA, and collaborator PEUGEOT are joining in the celebration, along with partners like Philips Garment Care, Magnum, Colgate, Laurier, and Skechers.

Sponsors, collaborators, and partners of KLFW 2024. (Credit: KLFW)

Official hotels such as Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, and Impiana KLCC Hotel have also played key roles in the success of KLFW 2024.

Datuk Md. Shah Mahmood, Group CEO of KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, expressed pride in being a co-venue partner, celebrating both KLFW and the 25th Anniversary of the PETRONAS Twin Towers. He noted that this partnership enhances the cultural and economic vibrancy of KLCC, providing a platform for local talents to shine.

This collaboration symbolises our commitment to fostering local talent and advancing the homegrown fashion industry. By providing a stage for over 50 designers and brands, we are proud to elevate Kuala Lumpur’s status as a global fashion destination, inspiring creativity and economic growth. Francis Tan, CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd.

KLFW 2023. (Credit: KLFW)

Aaron Loo, Managing Director of Retail Banking at AmBank, highlighted the importance of financial institutions in nurturing fashion talent, while Tracy Chen, CEO of AmInvestment Bank, expressed pride in supporting the event and presenting prestigious awards at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards in November 2024.

Jaren Ong, Marketing Director of L’Oréal Paris, emphasised their commitment to empowering individuals and blending beauty with fashion, stating, “Get ready to ‘Walk Your Worth’ and embrace living life with confidence.”

KLFW 2023. (Credit: KLFW)

Jamie Francis Morais, Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia, looked forward to seeing how the new PEUGEOT 408 would inspire the “Design to Sustain” competition, aligning with KLFW’s focus on sustainability.

Beyond KLFW 2024, Fashion Connect.24 and the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards (KLFA) will continue to support and recognise the local fashion industry.

KLFW 2023. (Credit: KLFW)

Fashion Connect.24 offers networking and educational opportunities, while KLFA honours top designers and industry figures.

Watch snippets of KLFW 2024’s Official Media Launch here:

For more information and updates on KLFW 2024, visit the KLFW official website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.