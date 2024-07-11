Belvedere 10: A Masterpiece Of Luxury Vodka Redefining Opulence And Taste

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury spirits, Belvedere Vodka has always been at the forefront, captivating connoisseurs with its unwavering commitment to excellence.

With the launch of Belvedere 10 in Malaysia, the brand has once again redefined luxury, setting a new standard for vodka enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.

Belvedere 10 is not just a vodka; it is a testament to the art of precision and craftsmanship.

A Testament to Precision, Craftsmanship, and Iconic Design

Born from a single harvest of organic Diamond Rye, grown in a solitary field on an estate in northeast Poland, this rare spirit embodies the essence of purity and refinement.

The meticulous ten-step creation process, which includes four distillations and a ten-month resting period, elevates the vodka’s texture, depth, and dimensions, resulting in a velvety smooth mouthfeel that is unmatched in the world of spirits.

The iconic bottle design of Belvedere 10 is a masterpiece in itself.

Liquid Brilliance Encased: Belvedere 10’s iconic bottle dazzles with brutalist elegance and diamond-like facets. (Pix: Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia)

Standing tall at ten levels, the luminous white bottle is adorned with facets that sparkle like diamonds, paying homage to the precious Diamond Rye from which the spirit is crafted.

The discreet gold ring at the neck, engraved with ‘Belvedere’, adds a touch of understated elegance, revealing itself only when the bottle is opened.

As the sun sets and the bottle gleams, Belvedere 10’s smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and rich, dark cacao beckon to be savoured neat and chilled or on the rocks.

This exceptional vodka is poised to become the star of Malaysia’s most luxurious venues, dining scenes, lifestyle hotspots, premiers, and after-parties, where it will be paraded, savoured, and adored by those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Belvedere 10 and Bar Trigona Collaborate to Create “The Elysian”: A Symphony of Luxury and Mixology

To celebrate the launch of Belvedere 10, the brand has collaborated with the esteemed Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur to create “The Elysian” – a masterpiece of luxury mixology.

This opulent reinterpretation of the dirty martini showcases the exquisite smoothness and character of Belvedere 10, complemented by decadent Tropical Oscietra Caviar, exceptional dry vermouth derived from a Premier Cru Chablis, and rare Himalayan salt crystal.

The Elysian promises a sensory journey like no other, inviting enthusiasts to indulge in the epitome of sophistication and unparalleled excellence.

As Belvedere 10 makes its mark in Malaysia, it not only raises the bar for luxury vodka but also creates a new category altogether.

With its refined craftsmanship, unparalleled smoothness, and iconic design, Belvedere 10 is set to become the ultimate symbol of opulence and taste, providing Malaysian luxury spirits enthusiasts with a fresh avenue to revel in and enrich their tasting journey.

